Okami creator reveals all his games are in the same universe: “Let your imaginations run wild”

Hideki Kamiya, the mind behind titles like Bayonetta and Okami, has revealed that all of his games are set within the same universe, urging players to let their “imaginations run wild.”

Hideki Kamiya is one of the most vocal Japanese game developers in the industry, often taking to social platforms like X and YouTube to answer questions from fans (or, more often than not, roast them).

On January 29, 2025, Kamiya uploaded a YouTube video where he responded to fan queries about his past and future projects, one of which asked about Bayonetta sharing the same universe as the Devil May Cry series.

Article continues after ad

Kamiya’s games feature several homages to each other; in Okami, Waka uses Dante’s catchphrase, “Let’s Rock, Baby!” before battle, while you can actually play as Dante in Viewtiful Joe.

CAPCOM Kamiya isn’t shy about referencing his past works in his own games.

Similarly, Bayonetta features a few Easter eggs from the Devil May Cry series, leading fans to wonder if all of Kamiya’s games aren’t interconnected somehow.

Article continues after ad

Kamiya says all his games share the same universe

While he’s spoken on this topic in the past, he opened up more about the subject in his January 2025 YouTube video, confirming that all of the games he’s directed are set in the same universe.

Article continues after ad

“All the games I create exist in the same single universe: the Kamiya-verse,” he said. “This question specifically mentions Bayonetta and Devil May Cry, but for me, Viewtiful Joe, Okami and The Wonderful 101 are all part of the same universe.

“Everything is interconnected, so please let your imaginations run wild.”

Kamiya directed the first Devil May Cry in 2001, and also had a hand in the Resident Evil series, serving as planner for RE1 and the director of RE2.

Article continues after ad

While he’s featured other Capcom games he wasn’t directly involved in within his own works, such as Akuma’s Raging Demon super combo from Street Fighter in Okami, it’s clear that he’s got no bones about connecting the games he loves together — something fans can look forward to for his next forthcoming work, the Okami Sequel, announced at the 2024 Game Awards.