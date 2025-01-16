Okami creator goes nuclear on “scum” Switch 2 leakers

Okami and Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya minced no words about his distaste toward fans who leaked the Switch 2 before its release, saying he hopes they are “cursed” with some… interesting consequences.

Nintendo’s latest console, the Switch 2, was officially announced on January 16, 2025 — but rumors and leaks about the highly-anticipated device have been swirling across the internet for years.

Prior to the Switch 2’s big reveal, leakers posted a myriad of photos online, claiming to have gotten their hands on the console.

While some of these leaks were proven false in the past, others showed off the Switch 2’s joycons and even a mock-up of the device itself at CES in January.

Now that it’s finally here, one of the biggest names in Japanese game development is speaking out — and it’s safe to say that he’s not happy about how the Switch 2’s release was spoiled.

Hideki Kamiya crashes out on Switch 2 leakers

Hideki Kamiya, the mastermind behind such works as Okami and Bayonetta, took to Twitter/X to vent his frustration about leakers who ruined the Switch 2’s announcement.

“I hope that all of the people who leaked Switch 2 information / those who helped leak it will be cursed for the rest of their lives to always have poop on the soles of their shoes when they get home,” he wrote.

“Now that I’ve enjoyed the surprise announcement of Okami with all the users, I truly believe that… all those damn leakers should be cursed.”

Kamiya has reason to be frustrated. He’s currently in the midst of working on an Okami sequel, as announced at the 2024 Game Awards. The beloved PS2 title is finally getting another chapter added to its story after 18 years — and it’s clear that he doesn’t want it spoiled for fans.

“The sh*tty leaker only acts for his own pleasure and self-satisfaction,” Kamiya continued. “Not only is he not contributing to anyone’s benefit, he is incurring all sorts of opportunity losses, and has done nothing to be proud of in front of others.

“He is the worst of scum, so he should be covered in sh*t from head to toe and thrown out of the atmosphere… and then stop thinking and wander forever.”

This is far from the first time Kamiya has popped off on X. In fact, it’s something he’s somewhat famous for, having zero tolerance for “stupid questions” and fans who nag him about his games in English.

In December 2024, Kamiya hit back at a fan who asked if Clovers had used AI to create the trailer for Okami’s Sequel project, saying: “Don’t ask such pointless questions, you idiot.”