Official GTA 6 reveal trailer and release window leaked ahead of global reveal

The GTA 6 reveal trailer and official release window have been leaked hours ahead of its official launch in a rather unceremonious fashion.

Gamers have been patiently waiting for the GTA 6 reveal trailer since Rockstar announced it late last month. Certain GTA 6 leaks apparently originating from the son of a Rockstar employee are already in the wild.

Now the official GTA 6 reveal trailer has leaked and it appears to be legitimate given the quality of the cutscenes and the length of the video. The leaked trailer also reveals GTA 6’s release window with the game slated to arrive in 2025.

Posted on Twitter by an account called Gta6trailerleak, it has already amassed over half a million views. Watch at your own risk and be mindful of the hideous ‘Buy $BTC’ watermark obscuring it.