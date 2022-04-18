Official Gameboy Advance emulator leaked for Nintendo Switch

Newly leaked images purportedly reveal Nintendo’s official Game Boy Advance emulator coming to the Switch very soon.

For years, Nintendo fans have wanted to to see a Game Boy Advance emulator for the Switch. As one of the most popular handheld consoles of all time, the GBA has plenty of fans looking for its games to play once again.

We could be getting our chance to do just that very soon, as images of a supposed GBA emulator from Nintendo themselves have reportedly been leaked.

Game Boy Advance emulator for Nintendo Switch leaked

The images of the GBA emulator were posted to Twitter by user @Trashbandatcoot, who pulled them from 4chan. It’s always wise to take any leak from 4chan with a grain of salt, though, as it’s infamous for fakes.

Advertisement

But, that being said, these images do seem very promising.

So Nintendo's official Game Boy Advance emulator for the Nintendo Switch just leaked. Now it's just a matter of waiting for NSO to add GBA. pic.twitter.com/mEJcKrRtzL — Trash_Bandatcoot (@trashbandatcoot) April 18, 2022

Games on the emulator include Pokemon Pinball: Ruby & Sapphire, Mario Kart, Mario Bros, Golden Sun, and more. Considering there were thousands of games released for the GBA, this could be a very small sample size of all that will be on offer.

A native GBA emulator on the Switch is a big deal on its own, but what this leak doesn’t tell us when we could see it become available.

However, if we take a look at upcoming scheduled maintenance for Nintendo Switch Online, we see that there is indeed something set to be added on April 26.

Advertisement

[Maintenance Scheduled] Maintenance has been scheduled for "Nintendo Switch Online Services" on 26 Apr from 04:30 UTC to 06:30 UTC.#Maintenance #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/DoGXS2rjFk — NinStatusBot (@NinStatusBot) April 15, 2022

Now, this date could be for Nintendo Switch Sports, which is set to come out just a few days later on April 29, but it could also be when the GBA emulator gets added as well.

Only time will tell though, but the good news is we don’t have long to wait to find out what it is.