Oddballers: Release date, trailer, platforms & more

Oddballers is Ubisoft’s newest party game where players challenge each other in a variety of chaotic dodgeball-inspired minigames. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming party-game Oddballers.

Published by Ubisoft, Oddballers is a bombastic multiplayer party-game experience heavily inspired by the classic game of Dodgeball. Only this time it’s filled with multiple mini-games, unique arenas, and a plethora of wacky weapons to throw.

This multiplayer game has been on players’ radar since it was announced in September 2022 and now there is a confirmed release date. So, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the upcoming Oddballers as well as when it will come to your favorite console.

Contents

While it was originally scheduled to release in early 2023, Ubisoft has now confirmed that Oddballers will be released on January 26, 2023.

This means that players will not need to wait long to experience the unbridled chaos of this hilarious dodgeball-inspired experience.

Oddballers trailer

Oddballers was showcased in its first trailer during Nintendo Direct 2022. It was shown to be filled with hilarious multiplayer minigames and so much more. You can watch the trailer below.

Oddballers gameplay

Oddballers is the kind of game best played with friends or family. It’s filled with unique minigames and intense arena battles, all inspired by a classic game of Dodgeball.

All you need to do is pick up whatever is around you to throw at your opponent, either hitting them off the arena or causing them to lose. However, each match has different rules and each player is able to customize their design.

Oddballers combines creativity with chaos to create a series of fast-paced minigames you can enjoy with up to four friends, or six if you’re on the Nintendo Switch.

What platforms can you play Oddballers on?

When it’s released, you can play Oddballers on your PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 & 5, and the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

No matter your preferred console, you and your friends will be able to partake in the chaos with ease.

That’s all we know about the rather chaotic upcoming title, OddBallers. While waiting for the game to come out on your favorite platform, take a look at some of the other upcoming games:

