Octopath Traveller II: Release date, trailer, platforms & everything we know

Square Enix’s Octopath Traveler II is the long-awaited follow-up to the original, so here’s everything you need to know about the sequel.

2018’s Octopath Traveler was another RPG hit for Square Enix, adding yet another glittering title to the company’s already ginormous catalog of games in the genre.

Thanks to the September 13, 2022, edition of the Nintendo Direct presentation, we know that Octopath Traveller II is being worked on, and Square Enix has pulled back the curtain on some of its details.

It’s been announced that not only is Octopath Traveler II in development, but Square Enix has issued a release date for the game too — February 24, 2022.

Octopath Traveler II story

“Eight new travelers journey through the land of Solistia, each with their own story to tell,” is how Nintendo described the events of the game on its debut.

The game looks to carry on the original’s art design and feisty, magical gameplay by presenting players with a fresh set of characters: The Warrior – Hiraki, The Dancer – Agnea, The Merchant – Partitio, The Scholar – Osvald, The Thief – Throne, The Cleric – Temenos, The Hunter – Ochette, and The Apothecary – Castti.

These new faces make up the untold narrative and they will escort players on a wonderful journey across Solistia.

Octopath Traveler II trailers

So far, we’ve just had the official reveal trailer that introduced us to the newest adventure and its new band of heroes we’ll get to know.

Octopath Traveler II platforms

So far, we know for sure that Octopath Traveler II will be hitting shelves for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

There has been no word yet as to whether or not the game will release on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, but this could always change.

