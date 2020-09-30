Oblivion being added to Skyrim with ultimate Elder Scrolls mod

Skyrim mods are some of the strangest and most prolific across the gaming community and apparently some fans have decided to add Oblivion, the predecessor to Skyrim, into the game.

At this point in time, it's pretty much a fact that Skyrim has one of the most passionate fanbases of all time. Between the millions and millions of copies sold (and of course the multiple remasters and ports of the game that Bethesda has released), it's amazing that the game has survived this long.

One of the reasons its survived this long is because of the modding community.

At this point, you name it, there's probably a mod for it in Skyrim. Even characters from Fall Guys, a very recent game that has absolutely nothing to do with Skyrim, was added to the game via mods.

One group of fans has been working on a major mod for the game for a while now. Called Skyblivion, this mod combines Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion with Skyrim, which is a massive undertaking to say the least.

The mod itself isn't anything new. It's been in development for a few years now by a large team of volunteers and it's shaping up fairly well.

According to the official site, the mod is set to bring all content from Oblivion into Skyrim so that a "new generation" of fans have the opportunity to experience that game, possibly for the first time.

Currently, the mod doesn't have a release date. While 2020 was previously reported by some as a possible release date, it doesn't seem like that's going to happen, especially with the state of the world right now.

According to the team, while the mod will require a ton of content already installed, including full copies of both Oblivion and Skyrim, the mod itself will be free to charge if players meet the requirements.