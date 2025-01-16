Nintendo’s Switch 2 reveal has fans delighted by one big change

The Switch 2 has finally been revealed and Nintendo fans around the world have shared their excitement for the next-gen system.

On January 16, 2025, after months of leaks and rumors, Nintendo finally broke its silence on the Switch 2. The Japanese video game company took to X/Twitter and YouTube in a surprise move that saw them shadowdrop details on the Switch 2, much to the delight of eagerly waiting fans.

While Nintendo didn’t share any details about the Switch 2’s game catalog, we did get a good look at the upcoming console itself and a date for the next Nintendo Direct — April 2, 2025. The Tweet itself has quickly gone viral as thousands of fans took to social media to heap praise on the new console.

Switch 2 revealed & fans are hyped for release

After a slight delay, Nintendo released a two-minute minute video that showcased the Switch 2, giving eager fans an early look at the new console in all its glory. Commenters were quick to point out how crafty Nintendo had been, keeping to their theme of shadow-dropping big news. “Shadow dropping a trailer for a console is such a Nintendo thing to do.”

Others were quick to point out just how they loved the new design, especially that it maintained the classic Switch aesthetic. “I love how the initial design hasn’t changed much, because as the old saying goes, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. Also, is that a new Mario Kart? I’m so ready for this new console.”

However, one thing stuck out to many viewers and that was the new Joy-Cons, which look like a massive upgrade over its predecessor. One commenter even noticed that the video seemed to support an exciting theory that could change how people play games on the Switch 2.

“That subtle clip of the Joy-Cons scooting along the ground seems like a huge hint towards the mouse theory.”

It’s important to note, that Nintendo will also hold Nintendo Switch 2 Experience events, where consumers can go hands-on with Nintendo Switch 2, in cities around the world.

The first in-depth look at the Switch 2 is planned for the Direct on April 2, so we’ll likely get a deeper explanation on how the new Joy-Cons work on stream. In the meantime, check out how to sign up for the Switch 2 Experience to get your hands on the console early.