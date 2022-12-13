How to get your Nintendo Switch year in review stats

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

Nintendo’s Year in Review page for the Switch has officially gone live – here’s how players can check their 2022 stats.

The year is quickly coming to a close, which means companies have begun inviting customers to review their personal end-of-the-year data.

Not long ago, social media users inundated the web with their Spotify Wrapped-related posts. The 2022 Wrap-up for PlayStation similarly has PS4 and PS5 owners pouring over Trophies-earned and hours-played information.

Now Nintendo Switch owners can comb through similar stats by simply logging into their official account.

Here’s how to access your Nintendo Switch Year in Review info

Accessing the year-in-review data only requires Switch players to follow a few simple steps. Users should visit this link, click on the “Get Started” button, then log in to their Nintendo account.

Signing in opens up access to the stats page, which players can scroll through at their leisure. The featured information covers everything from the number of hours played in 2022 to the most-played games.

Each featured section in the wrap-up also comes with a ‘Share’ button, ensuring account holders can easily post their stats on social media.

On Twitter, the #NintendoSwitch2022 hashtag is replete with Nintendo Switch Year in Review posts. If nothing else, it seems a good reminder of how many incredible experiences hit the hybrid platform in 2022.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Bayonetta 3, Splatoon 3, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope count as just a handful of the console’s 2022 exclusives.

With Fire Emblem: Engage and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom expected to launch next year, 2023 will likely prove another solid year for the Nintendo-branded hardware.