Nintendo Switch update 14.0.0 patch notes: New Groups feature, Bluetooth audio tweaks

The Nintendo Switch version 14.0.0 update just went live with a new Groups feature, allowing you to organize games in folders, along with a range of Bluetooth audio adjustments. Here’s everything included in the full patch notes.

A brand new system update is now available for the Nintendo Switch as version 14.0.0 software launched on Monday, March 21. With a new Groups feature along with some audio improvements, you’ll want to download this patch right away.

Five years into the Switch lifecycle and users can finally organize their games into folders. With the arrival of the Groups feature, all software can now be arranged to your liking.

Furthermore, Bluetooth audio has been vastly improved with a number of new features and adjustments. Below is a full rundown on everything in the Nintendo Switch update 14.0.0 patch notes.

Nintendo Switch update 14.0.0 patch notes

You can find the full Nintendo Switch update 14.0.0 patch notes below, courtesy of Nintendo’s Support page:

Ver. 14.0.0 (Released March 21, 2022)

“Groups” feature was added to the All Software menu.

You can now create groups of software to help organize your software titles.

Making groups for different game genres, developers, or whatever you’d like to organize by may make it easier to find the application you want. Up to 100 groups can be created with a max of 200 titles per group.

The button to proceed to the “All Software” screen is displayed only when there are 13 or more software title icons on the system.

Bluetooth Audio volume behavior was changed.