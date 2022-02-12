Nintendo Switch Sports details: Release date, beta test, gameplay, new modes

Nintendo Switch Sports has been revealed, expanding on the beloved Wii Sports series with new games and fan-favorite modes for the upcoming release. Here’s what we know so far, including its release date, beta test details, and all the sports mini-games.

The latest entry in the Nintendo sports franchise is bringing back games like Tennis and Bowling while introducing Soccer and Badminton for your Miis to compete in.

We can expect classic gameplay from Wii Sports to shine in Nintendo Switch Sports, but with more ways to connect with friends and compete online. Here’s what we know about the long-awaited sequel, including when it comes out, and all the sports mini-games being included.

Nintendo Switch Sports release date

Nintendo Switch Sports will release on April 29, 2022 with six base game modes and multiplayer for both local and online play. DLCs will be added down the line.

To test out the online connectivity, Nintendo will host an online play test before its official release to iron out all the technical aspects of multiplayer.

Nintendo Switch Sports platforms

It’s really in the title, but Nintendo Switch Sports will be a Switch-only title. It won’t be coming to other console platforms or PC.

Nintendo Switch Sports trailer

The three-minute Nintendo Switch Sports trailer was one of the headline acts of Nintendo’s February 2022 Direct presentation.

In it, the developers showed off all the new and returning game modes, and shared a free DLC was coming later in the year with Golf. This has inspired hope that even more mini-games will be added down the line.

Nintendo Switch Sports online beta test: How to signup

Ahead of its official release, Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test will open between February 19 to February 20. You can find the exact timing below.

February 19 3AM – 3:45AM GMT 1PM – 1:45PM GMT 7PM – 7:45PM GMT

February 20 3AM – 3:45AM GMT 1PM – 1:45PM GMT



Only returning modes like Bowling, Chambara, and Tennis will be available during the play test. Additionally, it will only include random online matchmaking, with the ability to play with friends coming once it’s officially released.

If you want to sign-up for the beta test, here’s how

Go to the Nintendo Switch Sports shop listing from February 16 onwards. Confirm you want to take part in the beta test. This might require you to pre-order the game and register for Nintendo Switch Online. Wait for one of the online beta test windows to open up. Jump online when they go live, and play some Nintendo Switch Sports!

Nintendo Switch Sports gameplay: All sports added

Nintendo Switch Sports will feature a mix of returning favorites from Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort, as well as a host of new mini-games.

Tennis, Bowling, and Chambara will be making their reappearance at launch. Golf will also be coming, but down the line later in 2022. The big news is the three new sports: Soccer, Badminton, and Volleyball.

The soccer mini-game in Nintendo Switch Sports does have a little Rocket League flair to it, but you can actually strap a joycon to your leg and kick a football — just like real life. Badminton has the high-octane tennis feel to it, while Volleyball will have you bumping, setting, and spiking your way to victory.

The fact Golf is being added later in 2022 means we’ll likely see even more DLC sports added for Nintendo Switch Sports down the line.

We’ll keep you updated on all the news about the gaming classic’s return to the Switch as it comes in.