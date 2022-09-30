Nintendo Switch players slam price of Skyrim Anniversary Edition

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

Bethesda Softworks’ stealth release of Skyrim Anniversary Edition on Nintendo Switch unveiled has shocked players because of its high price tag.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition originally hit PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms in late 2021, marking the seminal RPG’s 10th anniversary.

Most importantly, this updated version of the experience added a whole host of new content. Some of the more notable additions revolved around Creation Club features such as Survival Mode and fishing.

We haven’t seen the last of the Dragonborn-starring adventure, though, evidenced by the recent stealth drop of Skyrim’s Anniversary Edition on Switch.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition costs the most on Nintendo Switch

The latest version of Skyrim launched for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox with a $50 price tag in 2021. Bethesda’s surprise release of the Anniversary Edition on Switch is considerably higher.

Those who pick up this particular iteration of the RPG on the Nintendo Store can expect to pay a staggering $70.

The news has bewildered Nintendo Switch players, though some have tried justifying the price by pointing out that it’s technically considered a deluxe edition because of the bundled extras.

Again, it’s worth noting this very same package came to other platforms nearly a year ago at a much lower price.

Of course, Skyrim Anniversary Edition doesn’t count as the first Nintendo Switch game to bear a $70 price tag. A version of Breath of the Wild featuring the expansion pass bundle costs $80 on the eShop.

Still, the Skyrim Anniversary Edition situation adds another wrinkle to the ongoing discourse about the rising prices of AAA video games.