Nintendo Switch Online update 2.3.1 patch notes: Game breaking Kirby glitch fixed

A new Nintendo Switch patch update has hit the live servers that aims to fix the N64 port of Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards after players started to raise concerns of a game-breaking bug.

The company had actually just added a batch of fixes for N64 titles while adding the classic Kirby game. Games like Star Fox 64, Dr. Mario 64, and Mario Golf got some love from Nintendo in fixing rendering issues and the like.

As it turns out, now it’s Kirby’s time to come under the microscope to see if the devs can fix a big problem with the game that causes it to freeze in certain situations.

Nintendo Switch Kirby 64 update fix

The Nintendo Switch Online Version 2.3.1 was released on May 30 directly targeting the bug that players have been encountering in the N64 title.

In the days after Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards launched, people kept having their game stall out due to a bug that would halt them from progressing should they take damage in a certain way.

Nintendo acknowledged the glitch on May 27 and apologized to affected players with a promise for a fix in the following days.

“A bug has been found in #Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards for Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online that can prevent players from progressing under a certain condition,” they said. “A patch will be released early next week to fix this. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Technical details! The bug may have originated in N’s AOT recompiler for MIPS -> aarch64, since the only files updated were the AOT .nro and .pcb. Interestingly, switchbrew says the NRO isn’t used, but those were the only files changed (not even the emulator main executable). — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) May 31, 2022

It wasn’t long into the next week that they released an update they hope will put the problems to rest. The brief patch was detailed by Switch dataminer ‘OatmealDome’ who didn’t see anything else in the update except for the Kirby fix.

Hopefully, this will fix most of the problems Nintendo Switch Online users have been encountering as the devs continue to monitor the issue.