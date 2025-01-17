Nintendo Switch 2 website proves new Joy-Cons aren’t flimsy 

The first Nintendo Switch 2 trailer offered a glimpse at the new Joy-Cons, but a separate video on the system’s official website has clarified its functions and clarified that they’re sturdier than they first appeared.

The old Switch Joy-Cons were connected via a rail that slid into the sides of the system or the grip controller. The new design uses a magnetic grip, where the player simply snaps it in and out of position.

Unfortunately, the initial Nintendo Switch 2 trailer makes the system and the Joy-Cons seem accident-prone. A console where you need to yank the controller out made people paranoid that they’d either break the connection point or pull the side of the console off entirely.

Nintendo Switch 2 players who don’t know their own strength have nothing to fear, as there is a separate video on the console’s official website that better demonstrates how the Joy-Cons work. This video has been uploaded to Twitter/X by PLDHnet, showing the real method for detaching the controllers.

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons don’t snap straight in like the trailer suggests

The back of the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons have a small trigger-style button beneath ZL/ZR. The controllers cannot detach from the system unless this is being held, keeping it locked securely in place.

This means players won’t be putting all of their force into removing the Joy-Cons, as the trigger mechanism is keeping it in position. Presumably, this is also how it will connect to the grip controller shown in the debut trailer.

Chances are, someone will still figure out how to break these Joy-Cons within nanoseconds of them reaching the hands of the public. This will either result from a freak accident or someone purposely trying to snap them, as the trigger mechanism seems like the most ingenious method for attaching/removing Joy-Cons.

Most of the audience needn’t worry about breaking their Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day with an errant yank. Hopefully, Nintendo learned its lesson from the original Joy-Cons, and years of dealing with repairs convinced the company to ship something a little sturdier.