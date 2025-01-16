Nintendo Switch 2 trailer reveals game-changing joycon feature perfect for FPS

The Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been revealed, and the trailer seemingly confirms one game-changing feature.

After months of leaks featuring the alleged Nintendo Switch 2 hardware, the Japan-based company finally revealed the console on Thursday, January 16.

Nintendo’s first trailer reveals the Switch 2’s external design like a bigger screen and joycons that attach to the console via magnets instead of the existing rail system.

It also seemingly confirms a new feature for the console, as the trailer shows both joycons sliding across the table in the same way you would use a computer mouse.

Nintendo Switch 2 reveal teases optical sensor in the joycons

Just like the Switch 1’s joycon attachments that make the SL and SR buttons easier to press, the Switch 2 reveal trailer seems to confirm a new console feature.

Instead of having the attachment slide onto the side of the controller so it can be held horizontally, the Switch 2 joycons drop in and slide across the table – just like you would use a computer mouse.

This aligns with previous Switch 2 joycon leaks showing the use of an optical sensor on the controller, which could be how Nintendo is going to differentiate the next-gen hybrid console from its predecessor.

Exactly how Nintendo plans on using this feature, though, we’ll have to wait to see… but there are quite a few ways they could make the mouse-joycons a hit with customers.

Microsoft made it quite clear that they’re interested in bringing Call of Duty to the Nintendo Switch back in 2022, and it alongside other FPS games like Splatoon would be the perfect candidates for having a mouse on the Switch 2.

Menu-heavy strategy games like Fire Emblem and Civilization would be great uses for a mouse on the Switch 2 as well, and Civ 7’s Nintendo Switch release has already been confirmed by the developers.

There are several classic Nintendo IPs that could be revived thanks to this new feature, too, like the popular SNES game Mario Paint.