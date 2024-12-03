Nintendo Switch 2 shop listing may confirm console’s name

A mysterious listing may have finally confirmed the name of Nintendo’s next console, though fans are still unclear about its veracity.

To date, the only facts about Nintendo’s new console are that it exists, will be backward compatible with existing Switch games, will continue to use Nintendo Switch Online, and that it will be announced before the end of March 2025.

Even the name of Nintendo’s next system is a mystery. While Nintendo Switch 2 might seem obvious, we’re talking about the company that chose Wii U as a name. A new listing for a carry case on Alibaba (via 1688) may have confirmed the name before any official announcement.

A “Nintendo Switch 2” carry case is available on Alibaba

Nintendo

The listing is for a carry case marketed specifically for the Nintendo Switch 2, with a larger interior than the existing Switch’s case.

If this posting is legit, then it may have finally confirmed that the console is called the Nintendo Switch 2. This is something leakers have been reticent about confirming in the past, but it makes total sense, especially considering the troubled promotion of the Wii U.

However, there are reasons to be doubtful. The listing could easily have been made by a third-party company in China, using the Nintendo Switch branding without permission. If the listing is removed, then that could signify it has been taken down on Nintendo’s request.

There have been other Nintendo Switch 2 leaks coming from China recently, including ones that may show off the new Joy-Con designs. If Nintendo’s new console is being produced in China, then it’s likely that manufacturers have the insight to release products with the correct size and branding.

It’s only possible to verify these leaks once Nintendo formally announces the console and we finally learn its name and specifications. Once it’s finally unveiled, we’ll learn if the “Nintendo Switch 2” was legit all along.