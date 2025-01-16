Nintendo Switch 2 revealed and players are all saying the same thing

After years of waiting, the Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been announced, but the reveal also explained to players that they’ll have to wait a few more months to see more.

Shadowdropped by Nintendo, fans went wild to get a first glimpse of the upcoming handheld Nintendo Switch 2, with its upgraded joycons, larger screen, and so much more. However, as revealed at the end of the short video, this is all we’ll be getting for a few months.

Shared in the final few seconds of the trailer was the news that a Nintendo Direct for the Switch 2 will be broadcast on April 2, 2025, roughly two and a half months after the first look trailer.

Nintendo’s Switch 2 announcement reveals even more waiting

Naturally, among the hype came a fair amount of disappointment, with plenty of players instantly lamenting that they’ll have to wait for a few more months until they have either a release date, or information about the specs and games we’ll be seeing when it does arrive.

“April 2nd Direct… This is going to be a long ass 2 and a half months” shared one user on Reddit, with others echoing their thoughts: “Direct on April is a little later than expected, though. Hoping there’s a Switch 1 Direct next month.”

Naturally, it’s unlikely we’ll see a Switch 1 Direct if Nintendo is so focused on this impending release, but given the console will be backward compatible, there could be new games coming soon.

Others shared their frustrations on social media, complaining that this likely means we won’t be seeing the Switch 2 for a while yet.

“A Nintendo direct April 2nd…. to announce the release date” commented one player, with another believing that “we aint getting this thing until june right.”

That being said, some are already speculating that the Direct could either “announce release or actually release?” While nothing has been leaked regarding a release date yet, nothing is impossible.

So, despite the Nintendo Switch 2 finally being acknowledged by Nintendo, players will have to wait a few more months to know when they can get their hands on the new console, regardless of any frustrations or excitement.