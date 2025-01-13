Nintendo Switch 2 reveal & launch is close according to reliable insider

The Nintendo Switch 2 reveal may finally be at hand, as insiders have announced a date for the system’s first trailer, as well as a release window for the system itself.

Since Nintendo confirmed the existence of the Switch’s unnamed successor, it has been the subject of countless leaks and dodgy photos proclaiming to be parts of the system. This culminated in the recent Genki mockup reveal, which turned out to be based on leaks rather than any official specifications.

The era of speculation is hopefully coming to an end, as insider Nate the Hate revealed on their podcast that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed on Thursday, January 16. They also believe that the system will launch in May or June, which was corroborated by VGC.

Insiders say Nintendo Switch 2 reveal is coming soon

According to Nate, the first trailer will be focused purely on the hardware, and it was unclear what games, if any, would be on display. If the trailer is anything like the original Switch’s reveal, there will likely be snippets of gameplay footage.

The idea of the Nintendo Switch 2 being revealed this week was also supported by Tom Warren, Senior Editor at The Verge, who hinted on Twitter/X last week about the upcoming reveal.

Several sources are pointing towards an impending Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, and it couldn’t come at a better time. Images of the system keep making the rounds online, and it’s only a matter of time before all of its secrets will be uncovered before Nintendo can officially show the thing to the public.

One question that fans are asking is whether the Nintendo Switch 2 will only be a stronger version of the old hardware and will lack the gimmicks that previously won over audiences. The time may have finally arrived for answers, bringing an end to the age of dodgy photos of blurry new Joy-Cons.