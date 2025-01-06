Desperate Nintendo fans look to Tarot cards for Switch 2 news

Given the dearth of Switch 2 news, some Nintendo fans have looked to Tarot cards for information on when the company will finally break its silence.

Unsubstantiated leaks and rumors about the next Switch device have inundated the internet for quite a while. And it’s only picked up steam in the last several weeks, with new Joy-Con leaks repeatedly making headlines.

A full Switch 2 reveal is expected sometime in 2025, though Nintendo hasn’t narrowed down the specifics. As such, the most eager fans cling to whatever speculative details surface online.

But some Nintendo faithful have started running out of patience, enough that one person even turned to a Tarot card reading for insight.

Tarot card reading claims Switch 2 news is “imminent”

A user in the NintendoSwitch2 subreddit noted that a mod on Famiboards conducted a Tarot card reading about the console’s long-awaited reveal.

One of the three cards pulled includes a reversed Five of Swords, signaling compromise and an end of conflict. A reversed Nine of Pentacles represents setbacks and undeserved rewards. Finally, the third card – Four of Wands – stands for celebration.

Based on this reading, According to the Redditor, “the themes of compromise and end of conflict signal that the big wait for the reveal is over. It’s time to move on from Switch 2 speculation to Switch 2 enjoyment…”

Other fans in the thread think the reading is little more than a sign of desperation. One user replied to the post with, “It’s official, the subreddit has gone insane.”

“Wow. We’ve become so desperate for a reveal we’re now resorting to freakin’ psychics,” another person chimed in.

Said a different user frustrated by the lack of Switch 2 news, “Subreddit has gone mad and it’s all Nintendo’s fault. They should’ve revealed the console back in September.”

And someone else likened it to the wild theories circulated by GTA 6 fans.

Though the wait has proven exhausting for some, Nintendo fans would do well to contain their excitement until the company announces official plans.