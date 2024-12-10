Nintendo Switch 2 may have been revealed in pulled trailer

The Internet may have finally been given a glimpse at the Nintendo Switch 2, thanks to a trailer that was swiftly pulled down, with only grainy screenshots taken of the system.

Nintendo fans are increasingly thirsty for news about the Switch’s unnamed successor. A recent shop listing for a case that bore the Switch 2 logo was all it took to get everyone in a frenzy, as it may have confirmed the overall shape of the console.

A more substantial leak may have come from Satisfye, a company that develops accessories for PC and consoles. Twitter/X user 1DaP_PaD1 has reported that a trailer for the Zengrip 2 was uploaded, showing Nintendo’s new console in silhouette, but it was quickly taken down.

Nintendo Switch 2’s blurry outline may have been shown

The ZenGrip 2 product page is up, with text that reads, “Have yours ready for next-gen launch,” though it never refers to the Nintendo Switch or its successor by name. However, the design is clearly intended for a similar system.

While Nintendo has yet to reveal the Switch’s successor to the public, it has likely given design specifications to manufacturers and developers of third-party accessories.

As such, there’s a good chance Satisfye has built something intended for the Switch 2, especially with pre-orders currently live for a Spring 2025 launch for the grip, which is the console’s reveal window. It does bear mentioning that the page says, “Design will be tuned to final specifications,” so it’s still not final.

But, what about the Switch 2 itself? A recent leak showed that it has similar Joy-Cons to the original console, so it’s not surprising that it appears to iterate on that popular design, rather than being something entirely new.

The leaks for the Switch 2 keep coming and if Nintendo isn’t careful, the console might be unveiled via grainy screenshots before an official public reveal. Hopefully, there will be an announcement soon that puts all of the speculation to rest, so fans can stop doing CSI-style investigations over fuzzy images.

