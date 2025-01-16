Nintendo Switch 2 likely won’t be compatible with best-selling game 

The first Nintendo Switch 2 trailer has arrived and it featured a look at the brand-new Joy-Cons. Unfortunately, the altered design means that one of the original Switch’s best-selling games probably won’t work with the upcoming system.

The official Nintendo Switch 2 trailer showed off the magnetic grips of the new Joy-Cons, which can instantly snap into place on the system or into the grip controller. This means it doesn’t have the “rail” of the old Joy-Cons, which were used to slide the system into place.

One of the big and unfortunate reveals of the Nintendo Switch 2 debut trailer was that not all games will be backward compatible with the system. There’s a front-runner for the most important title in the Switch library that is likely to be left on the old platform.

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons won’t work with Ring-Fit Adventure

Ring-Fit Adventure on Nintendo Switch requires a peripheral called the Ring-Con to work. This plastic pilates ring has a connecter that requires players to slide a Joy-Con inside, which is then used with its gyroscope to perform actions in the game world.

The fact that the new Joy-Cons don’t have the same rail means they won’t be able to work with the existing Ring-Con controller. This means Nintendo will either need to release a new Ring-Con and update the game, make a sequel, or just leave Ring-Fit fans behind.

It’s not as if Ring-Fit Adventure is some small game, as it’s the 11th best-selling Switch title, beating out nearly every Pokemon game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Stardew Valley, Monster Hunter Rise, and countless other titles.

It’s also one of the most expensive Nintendo Switch games, as you need to buy the Ring-Con and leg strap to make it work, which bumps up the price. It would be disappointing to learn that Ring-Fit Adventure doesn’t work, especially considering how often people use it for exercise in a comfortable environment.

Ring-Fit Adventure likely isn’t the only title that won’t work on Nintendo Switch 2, as the Labo games also require various uses of the Joy-Cons. The popularity of Ring-Fit Adventure is what would make this sting, especially considering its sales pedigree and how it attracted a huge audience during lockdown, when its help was most needed.

