Nintendo Switch 2 leaked logo is real according to leaker

A known leaker has said the leaked name and logo of the Nintendo Switch 2 is real, in response to supposed photos of the system’s dock and a mock-up of the logo.

Nintendo is yet to confirm the name of the Switch’s successor, but leaks have pointed to it being called the Nintendo Switch 2. Considering the confusion regarding the Wii and Wii U names, this isn’t too surprising, as Nintendo will want to play things safer, especially if the new system is similar to the old one.

New blurry photos and product mock-ups of the Nintendo Switch 2 keep cropping up, with a December 25 post showing the dock. The Centro Leaks Twitter/X page has stated that Nintendo leaker Pyoro has confirmed to them that the logo seen is legitimate, as is the Nintendo Switch 2 name.

Nintendo may be using a basic design for the Switch 2 logo

The leaked images and mock-ups of the Nintendo Switch 2 logo have been consistent, as it’s just the old logo with a number next to it. The obviousness of the design has made some doubt its veracity, as anyone could throw a “2” on the end and call it a day.

What we haven’t seen, is any alternative ideas or prominent voices in the community saying it’s wrong. If Nintendo’s next system is the ‘Super Switch’ or ‘Switch 64’, then people would be yelling it from the rooftops. As it stands, the leaks point to it being the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo has a history of going with fresh ideas for new systems, so a straight transition to the Nintendo Switch 2 might seem out of character. However, the original Nintendo Switch sold incredibly well, so there’s no reason to shake things up and risk losing the audience with a design that doesn’t click.

With 2024 drawing to a close and Nintendo remaining quiet about its new system, it’s unclear when the mystery of the new console will be answered. Nintendo missed the 2024 holiday season, so there’s no rush to push out the Switch’s successor, but there needs to be an announcement at some point.

If the leaks continue, then it might be fans who unveil the Nintendo Switch 2 before Nintendo does.