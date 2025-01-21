Nintendo Switch 2 launch window revealed but not by Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch 2’s expected release window has been given by a prominent video game developer and accessory maker, helping to narrow down exactly when fans will get their hands on the new console/portable hybrid.

The debut Nintendo Switch 2 trailer confirmed that the system is coming out in 2025, but didn’t specify exactly when. We do know that a Direct is happening on April 2, one that will likely provide a solid release date and price point.

One company seems to have an idea of when the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch. As mentioned by MauroNL3 on Twitter/X, video game publisher and accessory maker Nacon have confirmed that the new Switch is set to launch in the first half of the 2025/2026 fiscal.

Nacon believes the Nintendo Switch 2 is a summer launch

If Nacon is correct, then the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch sometime between April and September, as that marks the first half of the upcoming fiscal year. The company is already promoting its Nintendo Switch 2 accessories on the store, so this isn’t another Genki mockup based on leaks situation.

Nintendo is promoting hands-on Switch 2 events in different countries. The last of these to be announced is in Seoul, Korea, and it will run from May 31 – June 1. This suggests the Switch 2 won’t be out before then, as these are being promoted as the first chance for the public to try out the system.

As such, the release window narrows from early June to September. This means the Nintendo Switch 2 is likely to be a summer 2025 release, rather than waiting for this year’s holiday season to arrive.

Nacon is a prominent company, especially when it comes to gaming accessories, so there’s every reason to believe their prediction is accurate. This means Nintendo fans might be basking in the sun when the Switch 2 comes out.