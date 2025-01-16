All Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles confirmed so far

All Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles confirmed so farNintendo
Nintendo has officially revealed Switch 2 and the wait for the new console is nearly over, so here’s every game early adopters will be able to play at launch.
As is typical of new consoles, Switch 2 will play host to several first and third-party launch titles, the latter of which can range from ports to bespoke experiences designed specifically for the console.
Likewise, at least one of Nintendo’s iconic first-party franchises, whether it be Mario, Zelda, Metroid, or another, is guaranteed to lead the charge on the first-party front with every new generation, but who has been picked to rep Nintendo’s next-gen hardware? Here’s the full list of Switch 2 games you’ll have access to from launch.
Every Nintendo Switch 2 launch title
First-party
- New Mario Kart
Only one new game has been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2 so far, an untitled Mario Kart that appeared at the end of the reveal trailer. It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it clip that didn’t reveal too much about the next installment, but we’ll likely find out more in the direct on April 2.
It’s also worth noting that the Switch 2 is backwards compatible with the original console, so most of your existing games will also play on the new system, whether you bought them physically or digitally.
Rumored launch titles
While much of the launch lineup remains a mystery, leaks and rumors have suggested some other first and third-party games that could be on the system at launch:
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Pokemon Legends Z-A
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
- Metroid Prime 4
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake/Rebirth
However, none of these have been officially confirmed by Nintendo, so take it with a pinch of salt until an announcement is made.
