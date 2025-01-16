All Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles confirmed so far

Nintendo has officially revealed Switch 2 and the wait for the new console is nearly over, so here’s every game early adopters will be able to play at launch.

As is typical of new consoles, Switch 2 will play host to several first and third-party launch titles, the latter of which can range from ports to bespoke experiences designed specifically for the console.

Likewise, at least one of Nintendo’s iconic first-party franchises, whether it be Mario, Zelda, Metroid, or another, is guaranteed to lead the charge on the first-party front with every new generation, but who has been picked to rep Nintendo’s next-gen hardware? Here’s the full list of Switch 2 games you’ll have access to from launch.

Article continues after ad

Every Nintendo Switch 2 launch title

First-party

New Mario Kart

Only one new game has been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2 so far, an untitled Mario Kart that appeared at the end of the reveal trailer. It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it clip that didn’t reveal too much about the next installment, but we’ll likely find out more in the direct on April 2.

Article continues after ad

It’s also worth noting that the Switch 2 is backwards compatible with the original console, so most of your existing games will also play on the new system, whether you bought them physically or digitally.

Article continues after ad

Nintendo

Rumored launch titles

While much of the launch lineup remains a mystery, leaks and rumors have suggested some other first and third-party games that could be on the system at launch:

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Pokemon Legends Z-A

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Metroid Prime 4

Red Dead Redemption 2

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Final Fantasy 7 Remake/Rebirth

However, none of these have been officially confirmed by Nintendo, so take it with a pinch of salt until an announcement is made.

For more, be sure to check out the other handheld consoles due to release in 2025.