Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons revealed to public for the first time

The Nintendo Switch 2 has had its Joy-Cons shown to the world at a public event for the first time, as an accessory maker revealed the designs during the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show.

Nintendo has yet to reveal any concrete information about the design of the Switch’s unnamed successor. All that’s known about the system is a loose announcement window and that it will be backward compatible with existing Switch software, suggesting it will be similar in concept and design.

While Nintendo is reticent to show off its new system, that hasn’t stopped accessory maker Genki from showing off 3D mock-ups of the console’s new Joy-Cons as part of their display at CES. A video of the Nintendo Switch 2 mock-up and Joy-Cons was uploaded by Numerama on Twitter/X.

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons shown off by accessory maker

The design of the new Joy-Cons matches the image leaks that have been making the rounds online. They’re similar to the existing Joy-Cons, except they have a mysterious C button and now connect to the system via magnets.

The Nintendo Switch 2 mock-up itself is also larger than the base model, which is another tidbit that has been circulating for a while now. It’s still technically a handheld system, but it’s getting ever closer to the unwieldy size of the Steam Deck and its contemporaries.

It’s surprising that this level of reveal is happening for Nintendo hardware that hasn’t been formally displayed yet. Accessory makers have been showing off a lot of Switch 2-related items, while Nintendo steadfastly refuses to show it to the world.

As the March deadline for the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal draws ever closer, we have to wonder if there will be anything left of the console to announce by the time we get a Direct for it. At this point, we’ll only be left with launch games and an explanation for that mysterious C button.