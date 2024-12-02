Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons may have just leaked in China & could confirm console rumors

Leaked photos may showcase the design and form factor of the Nintendo Switch 2’s Joy-Cons.

Rumors about the Switch 2 hardware keep piling up admist Nintendo’s ongoing silence. Supposed leaks and speculation have claimed to out the device’s tech specs, release window, and design details.

Company President Shuntaro Furukawa previously confirmed that an official reveal will arrive sometime before April 2025.

However, the latest leaks may have beaten Nintendo to the punch in some respect, since alleged photos of the next-gen Joy-Cons have started circulating online.

Leaked images reportedly show off Switch 2 Joy-Cons

A user on Chinese website bilibili claims to have received images showing Nintendo’s next iteration of Joy-Cons.

The photos, while blurry, offer an extreme close-up of the supposed controllers, revealing that the general form factor may remain the same between generations.

Visible features include the IR Motion Cameras, SL and SR buttons, and a button on the back that NintendoSoup has likened to a pedal.

An early portion of the clip above also depicts what appears to be the anonymous source pulling the Joy-Cons away from the actual Switch 2 device.

The force required to free one Joy-Con seems to give credence to previous rumors that suggested the new Joy-Cons would feature a magnetic system of some kind.

As always, though, it is best to take such information with a grain of salt, especially since Nintendo remains mum on the matter entirely.

This hardly counts as the first time that supposed images of the Nintendo Switch 2 have leaked online.

In September 2024, 3D mockups of the device made the rounds, offering a glimpse at the screen, detached Joy-Cons, and even the pedal that appears in the newly leaked photos.

Whenever Nintendo does finally reveal its next hybrid console, it’s possible the public will already have an idea of what to expect.