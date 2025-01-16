Nintendo Switch 2 finally revealed in official trailer

After months of speculation, the Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been revealed in an official trailer, giving fans their first proper look at the fabled hardware.

The existence of a successor to the Nintendo Switch has been an open secret in the gaming sphere for years, though it was only near the end of 2024 that the leaks became concrete, with specifications and images making the rounds, culminating in 3D mockups based on the leaks being shown publically at trade shows.

With the leaks ending with the narrowing down of the trailer release date, Nintendo finally showed off its new system to the public. The first Nintendo Switch 2 trailer is now available on the company’s official YouTube channel, with a Direct with more info coming on April 2, 2025.

As confirmed by the photos shared online, the new console is indeed called the Nintendo Switch 2, and it shares a ton of DNA with its predecessor. This isn’t surprising, considering it’s backward compatible with the original Switch, though it won’t be compatible with all games.

The leaks regarding the new Joy-Cons were correct, as they’re held on with magnets that can clip into place. The plastic surrounding the joystick also appears to be sturdier, which might be a response to the Joy-Con drift issue.

The trailer was light on some big pieces of info, mostly the price, release date, and games. The only title on display was a new Mario Kart game, which was barely indistinguishable from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about this title soon and why people should move on from the best-selling Switch game.

The Nintendo Switch 2 trailer finally gave fans a look at the console, but it’s going to be a long wait until we learn more, considering the first Direct won’t happen until April. This means there will still be a few more months of leaks and speculation until the potential of the Nintendo Switch 2 is finally realized in the minds of fans.