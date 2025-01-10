Nintendo Switch 2 console reveal was based on leaks and not real system

The recent Nintendo Switch 2 mockup that was shown at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show has been revealed as based on leaks rather than any official designs made by Nintendo.

On January 8, footage of a Nintendo Switch 2 unit with Joy-Cons was uploaded to Twitter/X. It was shown by Genki, an accessory maker who said they were mockups. According to Numerama, the Genki representatives said the Switch 2 was launching in April and that they weren’t breaking any contracts with the reveal.

Nintendo has since said the Switch 2 design isn’t based on anything official. Genki representatives have followed up by telling Game*Spark that the mockup was based on leaked information and not an actual console design.

Nintendo

The Genki Nintendo Switch 2 was based on leaks

First of all, it bears mentioning that there are several language barriers in play here, especially with Numerama being a French outlet and Game*Spark being Japanese. It’s very possible that there were miscommunications along the way and that this was all a huge misunderstanding.

That being said, it’s certainly very bold to show products at a trade show based on leaked photos & documents that may not actually be true.

Considering how little is actually known about the Nintendo Switch’s successor, it’s possible that many of the leaks up to this point are inaccurate or are based on outdated information. This means any product intended for use with said system might not actually work.

So, the long wait for any Nintendo Switch 2 news continues. Fans have until the end of March for the end of the fiscal year for Nintendo’s self-imposed deadline to end and for the company’s next system to be revealed.

It’s entirely possible that the leaks have been accurate, and the Genki model is based on a legitimate Nintendo Switch 2 unit. However, the CES 2025 reveal has lost a lot of credibility, and the hardware shown could be a little more than a plastic shell.