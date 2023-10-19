Nintendo rushes to remove obscene Super Mario Bros. Wonder mod with foul-mouthed Flowers

Nintendo has been hard at work trying to shut down a new Super Mario Bros. Wonder mod that turns the game’s adorable flower plants into foul-mouthed swearing machines.

The latest Nintendo game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is officially out, with fans finally able to get their hands on the newest platformer experience.

In Dexerto’s offical review of the game, we wrote that “while Super Mario Bros. Wonder doesn’t revolutionize Nintendo’s beloved series, the charming 2D platformer successfully pays homage to its roots, paving the way forward with unique twists that keep the gameplay feeling fresh.”

Prior to its official release, however, some gamers have been playing the new title on PC via emulators. As one can expect from any PC experience, players have already begun creating mods for the game.

One such mod that caused Nintendo to take swift action involved the flower creatures from the game being transformed into foul-mouthed enemies. Ones that have no issues with swearing at Mario and company as they traverse their way through the various maps and worlds.

As first reported by Eurogamer, modder Contendo posted a now-deleted clip on Twitter, showcasing just how different the Mario experience is when the content becomes less PG.

In the clip, the flower plants Mario encounters throughout the game can be heard shouting “f**k up” at Mario when passing by. In light of this, Nintendo was quick to get the video taken down, however, the modder simply stated that he believed “the video is funnier now honestly.”

And while Nintendo was quick to shut this mod down, there is no stopping other modders from creating more bizarre twists on the new Mario game.

For all the latest Mario news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto's full coverage here.