Nintendo reveals new game console & it’s not the Switch 2

Nintendo has just revealed a new game console, but it’s not the Switch 2. Instead, it’s a Game Boy collab with Lego.

As Nintendo’s announcement of the Switch 2 seemingly gets closer, many are eagerly awaiting the reveal.

Various leaks showing off the alleged design of the next-gen console have surfaced, revealing new joycons that attach to the side of the console with magnets and an overall bigger handheld.

Despite Nintendo’s Switch 2 announcement reaching a fever pitch, the company instead revealed a collaboration with Lego and teased a Game Boy set that will be released later in 2025.

Article continues after ad

Nintendo reveals Game Boy collab with Lego

In posts across its social media pages, Nintendo shared a video teasing the future collab between the two companies. It quickly went viral and naturally spawned thousands of interactions.

“Build the classic Nintendo system in LEGO form. Coming October 2025,” Nintendo said.

You can see the Game Boy’s iconic gray and purple colorway in the video, which has fans certain that it’ll be a Lego version of the original Game Boy.

Article continues after ad

Many took to the comments to share their thoughts, with many excited for the announcement despite nearly everyone itching for the Switch 2 reveal.

Article continues after ad

“WE WILL BE BUILDING,” said one user.

Another remarked: “I haven’t bought a Lego set in a long time, but this is a day 1 buy!”

“Finally the console reveal! Oh, wait? I’m still getting this tho lol,” a third fan commented.

It’s unknown when Nintendo will finally reveal the next-gen hybrid console, but various leaks across social media have revealed a few key changes to the Switch 2.

One includes what appears to be an optical sensor in the joycon, which could give it the ability to be used as a mouse. We’ll have to wait to see how Nintendo decides to integrate the feature into various games, but many have speculated what it could be used for.

Article continues after ad

Some believe that Nintendo could use the optical sensor to revive a classic SNES game, while others think it could be used if a proper web browser is added to the console.