Nintendo reportedly changing stance on ‘adult’ Switch eShop titles

Nintendo may be changing its stance on ‘adult’ content in Switch eShop titles after one publisher’s game was rejected by the company.

Censorship in the video game industry is nothing new, as major publishers must be keenly aware of any problematic content that could damage their brands in any way.

While Nintendo has had a long history of censorship in the West, its stance on ‘adult’ content in games has loosened a bit — especially during the Switch generation.

However, it seems Nintendo may be cracking down on ‘adult’ content in Switch eShop titles, according to one publisher whose games were rejected by the game company.

Developer’s ‘adult’ eShop title rejected by Nintendo

The claim came from publisher Gamuzumi on Twitter, who’s published a number of “amazing mature (LEWD) titles” on the service.

The publisher tweeted out that it had received word directly from Nintendo that “they do not allow uncensored b**bs on their console now.”

The thread goes on to explain further why Gamuzumi’s most recent title, Hot Tentacles Shoot, was rejected. “Basically, obscene content could damage the brand and infringe its policies. This means that now all games with nudity should be censored…”

Additionally, the publisher confirmed another one of their titles featuring adult content was rejected for having nudity.

Provided this case is not only relegated to Gamuzumi, the plethora of digital ‘adult’ titles on the Switch eShop could be subject to Nintendo’s new policy change as well.

Censorship in games was a hot-button issue earlier in the year, as Sony came under fire from fans after censoring Martha is Dead on PS5.

While many think there is a space for controversial video games on any platform, publishers will always keep their own best interests in mind when publishing games on their platforms.

For now, Switch fans will just have to wait and see what other rippling effects Nintendo’s updated policies have on the Switch eShop.