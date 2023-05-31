Nintendo moves to close down Switch eShop in Russia

It seems Nintendo has effectively shut down the Nintendo Switch eShop in Russia, according to an email sent out to publishers.

In early 2022, major video game companies like Sony, Microsoft, and Activision Blizzard made the decision to suspend all business in Russia due to global sanctions amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Not long after, the Russian government essentially legalized video game piracy to combat these sanctions after more and more companies halted business throughout the country.

Article continues after ad

Now, Nintendo has sent an email out to various game publishers to notify them that the company is essentially shutting down the Nintendo Switch eShop due to the current “economic outlook.”

Nintendo shuts down Switch eShop in Russia

The news comes from an email sent out by Nintendo of Europe, which publication Game Developer obtained.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The email explained that Nintendo would be halting eShop sales in Russia indefinitely after May 31, 2023. “As a result of the economic outlook, Nintendo of Europe has decided to wind down operations of its Russian subsidiary.”

Article continues after ad

In 2022, Nintendo took steps to scale back business in Russia alongside Sony and Microsoft, as the company placed the Switch eShop in an indefinite state of maintenance.

Nintendo According to Nintendo, Russian players will be unable to make new purchases on the Switch eShop after May 31, 2023.

Now, that maintenance period has apparently ended, and according to the email: “As of May 31, 2023, and for the foreseeable future, Russian customers with an existing Nintendo Account will be able to redownload digital content that they have previously purchased. It will not be possible to make any new purchases or use download codes within [the] Nintendo eShop in Russia.”

Article continues after ad

Additionally, Nintendo confirmed that payment information Russian players have connected to their account will be deleted altogether to protect user security.