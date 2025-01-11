Nintendo lawyers allegedly going after company that leaked Switch 2 at CES

According to French reporter Julien Tellouck, Nintendo’s lawyers approached accessory maker Genki about its Switch 2 mockup claims at CES.

Amid the unceasing Nintendo Switch 2 leaks, Genki made headlines on January 8 when Numerama reported that the accessory manufacturer had based its CES 2025 model of the new console on the actual thing.

Notably, the hardware manufacturer has since responded to the mockup claims, telling CNET Japan that whatever device Genki based its design on “was not provided to the company by Nintendo.”

Genki has corrected the record by clarifying that leaks helped shape the creation of its dummy build. But there is reason to believe the accessory maker may not sit on the receiving end of Nintendo’s ire.

Nintendo legal reportedly confronted Genki during CES

French gaming journalist Julien Tellouck (via Future31/Reddit) posted a YouTube short on January 11 about Nintendo lawyers approaching the Genki booth at CES 2025.

According to Tellouck, the legal team pressed Genki representatives about the console design shown during the consumer event.

Genki’s reps allegedly argued that they hadn’t stepped out of turn since they never signed a non-disclosure agreement.

How Nintendo legal plans to respond presently remains a mystery. At the very least, it appears Genki is on the company’s radar for all of the wrong reasons.

Rumors and leaked images started picking up steam in the back half of 2024, all offering supposed glimpses at Nintendo’s next big hardware upgrade. However, the platform holder has kept quiet, in spite of its audience growing increasingly impatient for an official reveal.

VGC reporter Andy Robinson says sources tell him that Nintendo will show the device, then provide fans with a “full reveal later.”

Such an approach does not seem too far off the mark for the Switch maker, given the original hybrid console received a similar public debut in 2016.