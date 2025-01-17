Nintendo fans concerned by possible “failure point” that could destroy Switch 2 consoles

Nintendo Switch 2 was finally unveiled to the world on January 16, 2025, but fans have already found a potential problem in the console’s new design.

After months of leaks and speculation, Nintendo has showcased the Switch 2 console in all its glory. So far, the design has delighted fans, with many praising the new Joy-Con design that appears to have an exciting new feature that could change how we play games on the upcoming system.

Backward compatibility was also confirmed by Nintendo, which means you’ll be able to play games like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. There was even a brief tease of Mario Kart 9, which looks to have 24-player races.

While no release date or official price listing was revealed, Nintendo does promise to shed more light on the Switch 2 during the April 2 Nintendo Direct. Despite all the hype, players from around the world have seemingly spotted one major design problem that could prove fatal for the Switch 2.

Nintendo fans worried over Switch 2 design

Since the Switch 2 reveal, there have been several viral posts that all highlight one potential problem that involves the new Joy-Cons. During the two-minute showcase, Nintendo revealed how the controller is attached to the console.

Unlike the current Joy-Cons, which require the player to slide them into the sides of the Switch, the Switch 2 Joy-Cons simply clip into place. It’s a much sleeker design and one that will hopefully prevent players, particularly children, from trying to jam them into the wrong sides.

However, there are concerns over the small connector that slots into the Joy-Con. “This connector on Switch 2 will be key failure point,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“I really hoped the controllers would charge and communicate wirelessly. I can tell that this little nub on the Switch 2 will be bending and cracking immediately. For parents of young kids, RIP this controller nub.”

The post has since received 69k upvotes and 5.4k comments with similar concerns being shared, with many noting how young children could easily break it. “The connector looks like it wouldn’t hit anything due to it being recessed. But kids are going to fiddle with it or jam controllers on, etc. and that’s what will break it over time.”

A post on Twitter/X has also gone viral, where Japanese Nintendo fans also expressed fears over how the Switch 2 Joy-Con connector could snap if enough force was applied. However, despite these fears, many commenters were also keen to point out that the connector likely won’t be an issue, and that it will be more robust than the current Switch Joy-Cons.

“From the looks of it, the Switch 2 connector is a pliable rubberized bit with a lot of play in it so it can be wiggled back and forth without breaking. If that’s the case then this is far better for durability and repairability than the switch 1 rails.”

Others noted that Nintendo is renowned for its expertise in creating robust hardware and that fans shouldn’t be worried.

“I assume Nintendo has done their groundwork and costs analysis,” wrote one commenter. “If there is one company with experience doing these kinds of products, it is them. And they if nothing are kings of value analysis.”

“That connecter can possibly be THE best solution based on their analysis. It being completely shielded by the looks of it, in a cavity, and having to poke out like that, were intentional choices OR compromises.”

Either way, we’ll likely hear more about the new Switch 2 Joy-Cons during the upcoming Nintendo Direct on April 2. While you wait for the upcoming showcase, why not see how you can play the Switch 2 ahead of its official release?