Nintendo dropped the ball with the Switch 2 reveal trailer

The Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been revealed to the world and people seem excited. Yet, the first official trailer left a lot to be desired, especially when it’s going to be a while before new information is revealed about the system.

The official pictures of the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware will be familiar to people following the leaks, as they were absolutely correct. This didn’t adversely affect the viewing experience of the trailer, and we can’t blame Nintendo for people uploading blurry images of unannounced hardware.

What Nintendo can be blamed for, though, is a trailer that fails to excite people. And sadly once the initial thrill of seeing the Switch 2 faded away, there was little to be excited about .

The Nintendo Switch 2 trailer was a lot of nothing

The main focus of the Nintendo Switch 2 trailer was confirming the name of the system, showing what it looked like, revealing the date of the Direct, and walking back the promised backward compatibility.

In terms of showing the hardware, there was little new except for magnets on the Joy-Cons that clip to the system.

So? Why should anyone care about that? How is that any better than the current sliding method used by the existing Switch, save for being a few seconds faster.

The elusive C button on the right Joy-Con that has appeared in numerous leaks also turned up, but there was no explanation or hint at what it does.

Truth be told, the Nintendo Switch 2 could easily be mistaken for a revision of the original system. Do you know what other console had that problem? The Wii U.

An initial trailer should make fans excited for what the hardware has to offer, not just offer a few bells and whistles on a system owned by over a hundred million people.

What about the Nintendo Switch 2 games?

Who cares about what a console is capable of if it doesn’t have an amazing hardware library to back it up? The base Nintendo Switch is nowhere as powerful as the Xbox Series X, but it has destroyed it in sales and no one could deny it has a bigger and better first-party exclusive library.

So, what did the Nintendo Switch 2 trailer show? Grainy footage of a new Mario Kart game that’s almost indistinguishable from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch. We didn’t even get a name for this new title, nor any exciting fresh gimmick, outside of lots of racers.

This trailer would have been a perfect time to tease a new Zelda or Mario. It would also have been a great venue to show a little footage of Pokemon Legends: Z-A, a game we know is a cross-gen title.

Instead, we barely got anything, except for the promise that not all of your old Switch games are backward compatible.

The long silence before more Nintendo Switch 2 news

These faults might have been more forgivable if there was a Direct coming soon. However, Nintendo has confirmed that the first Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is happening on April 2, which is a few months away.

This means that fans still don’t know the price tag or release date of the system, nor the library of launch games, nor the hardware specs. Essentially, we know the name, the look of the hardware, and a too brief glimpse of a new Mario Kart.

This isn’t to say Nintendo should have revealed everything in one go. But, first impressions are important, and this trailer should have had something to get fans excited, be it a game or an amazing hardware gimmick that will improve their play experience.

Instead, we got a lump of plastic and a few months of waiting around for more. Chances are, we won’t get any glimpses of new content during Pokemon Day 2025, as that will happen before the Direct.

An initial trailer should be about exciting the fans, as the first Switch trailer did long ago. It shouldn’t leave you questioning why you would upgrade your hardware when your current Switch is doing its job perfectly well.