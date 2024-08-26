How to watch Nintendo Direct & Indie World August 2024

Nintendo has made a surprising announcement: It’s combining two events into one, with a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase and an Indie World airing back-to-back.

As the Switch nears the end of its lifespan and the inevitable launch of its successor draws ever closer, third-party studios and indie developers will be responsible for supporting the console over the next few years. Unsurprisingly, they are going to be the focus of a combined event.

The time has come for the Nintendo Switch to inject some new excitement into its 2024 lineup following its last Direct back in June. So, here’s how to tune into the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase & Indie World livestream and what you can expect to see.

Nintendo/Hori It’s time to learn what new titles are coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2024 and beyond

The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase and Indie World will be shown back to back on August 27, 2024, at 7am ET/3pm BST/4am PT.

Both shows combined are expected to last around 40 minutes. There’s currently no confirmation regarding what games will appear during both events, though the Silksong fanbase is gearing up for disappointment once more.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase

The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase and Indie World Direct will both be shown as part of the same live stream on the official Nintendo of America YouTube channel, linked below.

After the event, each individual trailer should be uploaded to the Nintendo YouTube channels, as well as any belonging to individual publishers.

Games that could appear during the Partner Showcase

Sega Sonic x Shadow Generations could appear during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase

Nintendo hasn’t listed any games that will appear during either showcase, but we can make some guesses. One is a Switch port of MySims, listed at several retailers in the past few days.

Outside of leaks, there are also titles like Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP, Epic Mickey Rebrushed, Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of the Seven, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, Stray, and Lego Horizon Adventures.

All of these are third-party games set to come to Nintendo Switch in 2024 and are strong candidates for the event.

Since this is a Partner Showcase, don’t expect any first-party games like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom or Mario & Luigi: Brothership to appear.

Will the Nintendo Switch 2 appear during the livestream?

While Nintendo hasn’t mentioned any games that will appear during either event, it has confirmed that there will be no word regarding the unnamed successor to the Nintendo Switch. This means no console or game reveals.

Any word regarding the next Nintendo console will likely be saved for its own Direct further down the road.

For more info, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 guide, our list of titles we want to see on the Switch 2, and details about Pokemon Legends Z-A, which is speculated to be coming to that system.