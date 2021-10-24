Nintendo adds infamous tug of war game to Mario Party Superstars & fans aren’t happy

One of the most infamous mini-games from Mario Party is coming back for the latest game in the series, and fans aren’t too thrilled to see it return.

Mario Party games always include a variety of mini-games for players to compete in. But, the latest installment in the series will be bringing one back few people are happy to see.

What kind of mini-game could cause such a reaction? None other than the classic “Tug o’ War” from the very first title on Nintendo 64.

Tug o’ War returns to Mario Party

THEY'RE BRINGING THE ORIGINAL CONTROLS FOR THIS GAME BACK, JUST WITH A PALM WARNING? NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/NUZUkguvqk — Anthony (@KirbyCheatFurby) October 23, 2021

Anyone who played Mario Party on the N64 will probably remember this game. It’s widely considered one of the worst out of all of them. For Tug o’ War, you had to rotate the joystick as fast as you could to win.

This led to cases of controllers breaking, and people receiving injuries from playing. Nintendo even agreed to provide players with protective gloves back in 2000 because they received so many reports of kids getting hurt.

Now the infamous mini-game is coming back for the next title in the series, Mario Party Superstars, and many players aren’t too thrilled.

“They’re bringing the original controls for this game back, just with a palm warning?” Twitter user @KirbyCheatFurby posted. “Just don’t add the game???? Please?”

bro they knew how easy it is to break a joycon’s stick n saw a business opportunity with mario party to get ppl to buy more the sick fucks https://t.co/jVuc1i1E0Y — HARTHUR (@realHARTHUR) October 23, 2021