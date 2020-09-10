Ninja officially returns to Twitch streaming after Mixer shutdown

Ninja is back on Twitch. After months with Mixer, to months of non-exclusivity, the biggest streamer in the world is making his exclusive return to the website where he gained his notoriety.

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins got paid millions to leave Twitch and stream exclusively on Mixer. Months later, Mixer folded and Ninja was left without a home for his content. The ever-popular streamer and global gaming ambassador proceeded to take his time and evaluate his options, streaming on YouTube one day and Twitch on another. But finally, fans have their answer: the blue-haired head-clicker is back on Twitch.

Ninja streamed on Mixer for a little under a year, signing in August 2019 and getting bought out of his contract in June 2020 as the site folded. Since then, he's continued to be a prominent figure in the community with gigantic branding deals, but streamed very rarely.

In July, he tried out an impromptu YouTube stream, his first live session since the buyout. In August, he tested out a surprise Twitch stream. Both streams went remarkably well despite a lack of promotion and now, having shown each platform what he's capable of and playing with their capacities, he is coming back to Twitch — where he has continued to be the site's most followed streamer, by far, even with months spent elsewhere.

He may have only streamed on Twitch about one time in the past year, but Ninja is returning to what continues to be the largest follower count on all of Twitch, at a whopping 15-plus million. The difference between his follower count and second-best, Turner 'Tfue' Tenney's 9 million, is about the difference between Tfue and the 17th-most followed account.

That perfectly exemplifies how popular Ninja has continued to be on Twitch, despite being completely absent. For context, Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek was also paid millions to leave Twitch for Mixer and just recently made his return to the platform. Now, Shroud is Twitch's fastest growing streamer and his follower count has risen into the top three, as he sits with about 8 million.

Sources: Facebook offered an insane offer at almost double for the original Mixer contracts of Ninja and Shroud but Loaded/Ninja/Shroud said no and forced Mixer to buy them out. Ninja made ~$30M from Mixer, and Shroud made ~$10M



Ninja and Shroud are now free agents — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) June 22, 2020

Back in June, it was reported that Shroud's Mixer contract buyout got him about $10 million and Ninja's...in the hefty $30 million range. The streamers are obviously held in very high regard and one should not be surprised that negotiations with Twitch lasted this long.

As of yet, it is unclear exactly how much Ninja was paid or what games he will be prioritizing (although participation in a Warzone tournament or returning to Fortnite seem to be reasonable guesses based on his last streams). But, this "new chapter" is slated to begin at 2 p.m. CT on September 10.