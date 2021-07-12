Ninja is coming to RAID: Shadow Legends and the internet is losing it

Streaming star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins will be featured in yet another video game — RAID: Shadow Legends — and as soon as images of his character hit the internet, the jokes weren’t far behind.

Ninja already has his own skin in Fortnite, and now it’s been announced he’ll be making a cameo in yet another game. No, it’s not Warzone or Apex Legends, instead it’s a game you’ve probably heard of if you’ve ever seen an ad on YouTube.

That’s right, Ninja will be coming to RAID: Shadow Legends as a playable character in an update on July 16, according to information posted by gamespot.

We’ll get more details about Ninja’s character in RAID — which we admit does look pretty cool — during a livestream on July 19, and the streamer seems excited about the cameo as well.

“The wings are absolutely perfect, I’m a huge Sephiroth fan, so that was my little inspiration behind what it would look like,” Ninja said about his character. “They absolutely nailed it.”

The internet being the internet though, as soon as images of Ninjas cameo in RAID started coming out, so did the jokes, but mainly people seemed to be in disbelief that Blevins was in yet another game.

