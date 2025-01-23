Ninja Gaiden 4: Trailers, Platforms, story details & more

Ninja Gaiden 4 is coming soon. Here’s everything we know about Yakumo’s new adventure, including the release date, platforms, and gameplay details.

Ninja Gaiden 4 is the next chapter in the long-running Ninja Gaiden series. In this futuristic story, players control Ryu Hayabusa as he navigates the perilous world of being a ninja.

The next game was announced at the Xbox Developer Update, which gave us our first glimpse of the new hack-and-slash action game.

Article continues after ad

This time, players step into the shoes of a new up-and-coming ninja, Yakumo. And although this is a direct sequel to Ninja Gaiden 3, Tokyo is much different than fans remember.

PlatinumGames

Ninja Gaiden 4 is scheduled to release in Fall 2025 but has no official release date.

The hack-and-slash title will be available on day one for Game Pass subscribers.

What platforms will Ninja Gaiden be on?

Ninja Gaiden 4 will come to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.

Trailers

Ninja Gaiden story details

PlatinumGames

In previous games, Ryu has been forced to defend his clan and battle opposing clans. However, he’s also been forced to battle his mentor and supernatural creatures more than once. In the later games, Ryu served as a mercenary but was inevitably pulled back into stories that impacted his past and career as a ninja.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The games also exist in the same universe as Dead or Alive, and Ryu has crossed over into that series multiple times, but here, he’s the star of the show.

The fourth main chapter in the Ninja Gaiden series puts a new star in the spotlight. The game occurs significantly after Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge and sees a new protagonist, Yakumo, called to action.

Tokyo has drastically changed since the events of the previous series entry, and the Dark Dragon has taken over the city. Yakumo takes on formidable foes, including the former protagonist, Ryu.