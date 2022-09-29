Nier: Automata Ver. 1.1a: Release window, trailer, story & more

Tyler is Dexerto's Junior Tips and Guides Writer. He loves many games but is particularly fond of JRPGs and The Last of Us. When he's not writing about and playing video games, he can be found listening to pop-punk or watching anime. You can contact him at [email protected]

Nier: Automata Ver. 1.1a is an upcoming anime adaption of Nier: Automata. The genre-bending JRPG originally captured players’ hearts through the engaging stories of military robots androids B2 and 9S, and the anime looks to do the same. Here’s everything we know about Nier Automata Ver. 1.1a so far, including its release window, trailer, and story details

Originally released in 2017, Nier: Automata was soon a big success for developers Square Enix thanks to the title‘s unique gameplay and captivating story that boasts multiple endings. It became such a beloved release that even fans who had seen every single ending (all 26 of them!) were left wanting more.

In February 2022, a return to the world of Nier: Automata in the form of an anime adaption was announced. On September 24, 2022, the first official look at the series — showing androids B2 and 9S back in action — was revealed.

Coming hot off of the heels of the recent success of Cyberpunk Edgerunners, and the highly anticipated Genshin Impact series announcement, there’s been a lot for anime and video game fans to be excited about lately.

So, here’s everything we know about Nier Automata Ver 1.1a so far.

Nier Automata Ver 1.1a release window

Aniplex / 1-A Pictures Fans will get to see B2 and 9S back in action in Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a.

Nier Automata Ver 1.1a will premiere in January 2023.

While an official release date hasn’t been revealed just yet, we’ll be sure to update this page as soon as more information is announced.

We do know, however, that the series is being produced by veteran studio A-1 Pictures, who have previously worked on Sword Art Online, Blue Exorcist Kyoto Saga, and film adaptions of the Persona franchise.

Trailer

A trailer for the series was released alongside the release window announcement. Divided into two short character teasers, the trailer gave fans a first look at 2B and 9S in action and confirmed that the androids’ original voice actors from the game — Yui Ishikawa and Natsuki Hanae — will be reprising their roles for the anime.

You can check out the trailer below:

Nier: Automata Ver. 1.1a story details

While details surrounding the anime’s story are scarce, we do know that the plot will diverge from the game. This was brought up in a conversation with the series director, Ryouji Masuyama, and the original game director, Yoko Taro.

During the Ver. 1.1a Broadcast, Taro clarified that the anime would include noticeable changes from the game’s original storyline, stating:

“The anime title has the affix ‘Ver 1.1a’ because the title Nier: Automata was a story we created to be a game, so copying it as is wouldn’t make an interesting story for an anime.”

So, there you have it, everything we know about Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a so far. We’ll be updating this page whenever new information is revealed so check back here regularly!

