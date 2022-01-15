NICKMERCS hits back at “low key mad” viewers criticizing his move away from Warzone

Twitch streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff made waves when he pivoted away from Call of Duty: Warzone, and has now addressed concerns from his audience over leaving the battle royale behind.

Faze Clan content creator NICKMERCS cut his teeth with Gears of War, Halo, and Fortnite back in the day. Now, his skills are best utilized within Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale, Apex Legends.

However, leaving behind Call of Duty wasn’t a decision that was made lightly, and his fans continue to pine for his return.

Now, the streamer had spoken out in regards to concerns from long-time fans.

NICKMERCS speaks about “horrible” Call of Duty with fans

During his January 14 stream, NICKMERCS reminisced about Call of Duty with fans he’d met in real life after purchasing a new vehicle. “They’re both mad at me, chat, because I don’t play Call of Duty anymore!” explained the streamer.

“They’re both mad, but like low-key mad. They both said they wish I played CoD, but they understand,” Nick elaborated on the opinion of his fans.

The content creator asked them if they still enjoyed Call of Duty too, as they pined for Nick’s return: “I went okay, but do you guys play CoD? And they said yeah, but it’s f**king horrible!”

What started out as a lighthearted interaction, led to NICKMERCS taking on the subject matter in a more serious manner.

“That’s all of you guys though,” he continued. Every one of you guys, on social, you say ‘I’m so f**king mad you don’t play Call of Duty anymore’. Then I say ‘do you play Call of Duty?’ and then they’re like ‘yeah’, I’m like ‘are you having fun?’ they’re like ‘f**k no’ and I’m like what the f**k then man? Why are you mad at me? Now I know what that conversation is like in-person.”

Warzone hasn’t had the greatest track record in recent times, as the game’s experience is damaged by an obscene amount of bugs and glitches. Nick has stated before that he thinks that Warzone is on the decline, as players hope the game returns to its former glory.

For the foreseeable future, you can catch the FaZe star in the tropical vistas of Apex Legends.