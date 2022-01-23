Niantic, opened up about a possibility of a Pikmin and Pokemon Go crossover and the answer might not be well-liked.

With a unique place in the franchise, Niantic’s augment-reality catcher, Pokemon Go, has a special place in many fans’ hearts.

The same can be said about the Pikmin. With its initial release on October 26, 2001, the strategy and puzzle video game series that started on the GameCube has had plenty of fans hooked ever since. This was all accentuated when Niantic released a mobile version of it.

But what if these two games crossed over with each other?

Niantic opens up about possibility of Pikmin Pokemon Go crossover

Nintendo games collaborating is nothing out of the ordinary. With the likes of the Super Smash Bros. series, Mario Kart 8 bringing on characters from both Animal Crossing, Zelda, and others, and many more, fans always appreciate a good crossover. So why not a Pikmin and Pokemon Go one?

In an interview with Gamespot, Live Games Director at Niantic, Michael Steranka, was asked about a possible “cross-pollination” between the two games in the future to which he responded, “As of right now, that’s not something we’re currently exploring.”

This was prompted due to the fact that Pokemon Go’s upcoming Community Day Classic sarees a day with Pikmin Bloom’s Community Day. Steranka later elaborated that “Fortunately Pikmin Bloom plays very nicely with Pokemon Go on Community Days,” adding that they (Niantic) “don’t want a player to have to decide which game they’re playing,”

Although a Pikmin and Pokemon Go crossover doesn’t seem to be in the works, one thing’s for certain, fans of both of the franchises could appreciate one.