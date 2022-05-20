Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds: Release date, trailer, platforms & more

The “Other World” comes to mobile with Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds. Here’s everything we know about this next chapter of the fantasy RPG series.

Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds is the next chapter in the series and the first to come to mobile platforms. The game will also be free-to-play, which is a first for the franchise and will work in a similar way to games like Genshin Impact.

The game will also be Ni No Kuni’s first foray into online multiplayer, where earlier games told a linear story through a single-player adventure. However, it will feature a similar art style to previous games in the series, and will serve as both a sequel and a stand-alone spin-off to those entries.

Does Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds have a release date?

Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds is scheduled to release on May 25, 2022 across mobile platforms, including iOS and Android.

The game was released in Japan in 2021, but western fans had to wait nearly a year for an international release.

Platforms

So far, Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds is only due for release on mobile platforms and PC.

A console release has not been confirmed, but like Genshin Impact, it could be ported to more platforms in the future. While mobile game in the series have been released before, none have been a major entry in the franchise.

Therefore, it would make sense for the game to come to consoles in time.

Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds trailer

Check out the trailer below:

What do we know about gameplay features?

Ni No Kuni Crossed Worlds will feature similar gameplay to previous entries, however it will also feature a cooperative multiplayer mode, rather than being a fully single player adventure. The game features five distict character classes, including: Destroyer, Engineer, Rogue, Swordsman, and Witch.

The game will feature two different gameplay modes. The first is Kingdom Mode, a cooperative multiplayer experience where players can explore the world with friends and other players from around the world.

The second will be called Team Arena, which is a competitive multiplayer mode that will allow six players compete against one another after being split into two teams. The game is also likely to be supported with additional content periodically after its worldwide release.

So that’s everything we know so far about the Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds.

