NFL player offers to help EA fix Madden 22 problems

Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Kurt Benkert offered to help out the Madden 22 dev team in fixing the problems currently hankering the game.

On August 7, NFL QB Kurt Benkert fought against the stigma of being an athlete who is also involved in the world of gaming and esports. He offered a defense of gaming being a waste of time, and shared his story of how gaming is a positive part of his life.

Now, Kurt is offering his knowledge on football and gaming to the Madden dev team to fix the game he loves.

Kurt offers EA help

We gave Madden 22 a review score of 6/10, saying it improved in some areas with this year’s edition, but still is held back by some of the same old problems from years past.

Advertisement

It’s no secret a lot of people have issues with how the same things keep popping up in Madden year after year. One of them is apparently Benkert, who shared his opinion of the game as well as an offer to help EA with the development process.

Read More: Bizarre Apex Legends invisible map bug returns to turn games into boxing matches

He said, “please bring me on board to help you fix zones. You should not be able to throw a slant in the dragon concept vs cover 2. It’s not rocket science.”

.@EAMaddenNFL plz bring me on board to help you fix zones. You should not be able to throw a slant in the dragon concept vs cover 2. It’s not rocket science. — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) September 15, 2021

We have covered some of the strange plays that are possible in Madden 22, like running a full 200 yards with one of the oldest quarterbacks in the game, for a touchdown. These types of plays, as well as the systematic problems that Kurt points out, have led many long-time Madden players to frustration with the franchises newest release.

Advertisement

Coming from an actual NFL player, his knowledge of both real football as well as gaming could be valuable to EA Sports. Let’s see if the company takes him up on his offer.