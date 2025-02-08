New God of War rumor claims next game will star “younger Kratos”

Despite rumors to the contrary, insider Tom Henderson claims the next God of War game will explore “younger Kratos” in a familiar setting.

In late January 2025, entertainment insider Daniel Richtman claimed Sony had begun casting for an unknown AAA title. The casting call for Middle Eastern actors led to the assumption that a God of War game set in Egypt constituted the project in question.

Since the franchise has dabbled with Ancient Egypt on several occasions, such a suggestion doesn’t seem too far-fetched. After all, before settling on Norse mythology, developer Santa Monica Studio had considered Egypt as the backdrop for GoW 2018.

Article continues after ad

A new rumor has raised doubts about Kratos’ next stop, though. Apparently, the character’s next adventure will involve him going backward in the series’ history.

Next God of War game will allegedly return to Greece

Speaking on the Insider Gaming Weekly podcast, industry insider Tom Henderson said he’s been told the next GoW adventure “isn’t set in Egypt, it’s actually set in Greece and it’s gonna be a younger Kratos this time.”

Article continues after ad

A little later in the conversation, Henderson added, “That’s what I’m hearing at the moment… but don’t run with it.”

Article continues after ad

There’s still so much uncertainty about what Sony and the Santa Monica crew have planned going forward, so it’s best to take this information – and previous rumors – with a grain of salt for the time being.

(Topic begins at 51:01 mark)

It’s worth noting the God of War 2018 prequel comic by Dark Horse, Fallen God, showed Kratos’ travels in Egypt bridging the gap between his leaving Greece and moving to Midgard.

With that in mind, it’s possible a prequel game starring a younger Kratos could take place during the same time frame.

Article continues after ad

There’s precedent in the series for such an approach, too, since the PSP title Chains of Olympus explored the missing pieces between God of War 2 and the third mainline installment.

But for now, official information on what the next God of War game may entail remains a mystery. And the wait to find out for certain could go on for quite a while, since Santa Monica Studio reportedly has its hands full with a new IP.

Article continues after ad