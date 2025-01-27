Next God of War game to reportedly explore Egyptian mythology

An insider claims that Sony may be casting roles for its next God of War game, which will “likely” take place in Ancient Egypt.

Egypt and its mythology have been represented in various ways across multiple God of War titles. For example, Kratos and Atreus find several Egyptian treasures while exploring Tyr’s Temple in the 2018 installment.

Ragnarok similarly features an Ankh as a stolen treasure that gets a Journal entry in the in-game Codex. And those who played Ragnarok’s Valhalla DLC may recall Tyr taking up two Khopesh blades during his fight against Kratos.

As such, fan theories for years have hypothesized Egypt as the franchise’s next stop. While developer Santa Monica Studio has yet to make any announcements, a new report suggests the fan theories may not be too far off the mark.

Sony may be casting for God of War Egypt game

Entertainment insider Daniel Richtman shared on his Patreon page that Sony is currently casting for an unannounced AAA game that may be the next God of War title.

Richtman wrote the following (via VISCERAL), “Sony is casting Middle Eastern actors for an unknown AAA game, which is likely to be the next God of War that explores Egyptian mythology.”

This information counts as nothing more than speculative for now. Even if the casting part of Richtman’s report is accurate, there’s nothing to suggest it relates in any way to the sixth mainline God of War installment.

But it’s worth noting that God of War with an Ancient Egypt motif was nearly on the cards for the soft reboot that launched in 2018.

Director Cory Barlog revealed at Devcom 2018 that the team was caught between Egyptian and Norse mythology before settling on the latter.

During the event, Barlog also showcased concept art of the idea, which depicted Kratos and his son facing off against a Sphinx. It remains to be seen if the studio plans on revisiting those old concepts. But the possibilities seem endless given the way Ragnarok concluded.