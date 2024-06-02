New Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel login campaign rewards awesome Royal Rare card

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is a relatively generous game when it comes to gems. A big part of this is the regular login campaigns, and for a limited time, you can receive an impressive Royal Rare card that players can pick up pretty easily.

In a post on the official Twitter/X account for Master Duel, Konami confirmed that the “Road to Worlds” campaign is launching on June 7.

For players who log in seven times during the campaign, the game will reward 1000 Gems to spend in the store. Additionally, it also grants a Royal Finish copy of Number C62: Neo Galaxy-Eyes Prime Photon Dragon, as well as an icon of the terrifying creature.

The campaign is designed to coincide with the launch of Master Duel’s World Championship Qualifier event, which is set to launch in mid-June. This is very similar to the more regular Duelist Cups, with the ultimate victor in each region gaining an invite to compete at the event itself.

Number C62: Neo Galaxy-Eyes Prime Photon Dragon is a bit of a beast, even if it is part of an archetype that struggles at the most competitive tiers. It’s tough to get onto the field (requiring three Level 8 monsters to complete the XYZ summon), but when it does arrive, its effects are significant.

By detaching a material, it can attack up to 3 monsters on your opponent’s side of the field. In addition, it is unaffected by monster effects, and it gains ATK equal to the combined Levels of its attached materials x100. Considering it starts at 4000 ATK, this can quickly become ridiculous.

There is some speculation that the inclusion of the card as a reward could signal the arrival of a Galaxy-Eyes structure deck. The addition of structure decks to the game has historically been irregular, and it has been some time since players had some new, premade options to build upon.

