9 most exciting Xbox games coming in 2021 and beyond

2021 is shaping up to be an excellent year for video games, so we’ve rounded up our most anticipated games coming to Xbox now and in the future.

Whether you’re looking for the next game to sink your teeth into or just want to know what future titles are around the corner, our list of the most anticipated Xbox Series X games has you covered. From psychological horror games like Medium to the lavish open world of Fable, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

It’s certainly going to be an exciting year for Xbox fans and it looks like there will be no shortage of new titles, so here are the 9 we’re most excited about,

The Medium

Release date: 28 January, 2021

The Medium will be launching on Xbox Series X/S and PC later this month and it certainly looks like a terrifying trip. Bloober Team’s psychological game sees players take on the role of Marianne, a medium who has been tasked with uncovering the disturbing mysteries that lurk within an abandoned communist resort.

This quest for the truth will be far from easy as ghostly spirits haunt the resort, forcing players to navigate both the real and spirit world for answers. Marianne’s psychic abilities enable players to solve mind-bending puzzles, fight off sinister spirits, and explore the resort’s dual-reality. This game is certainly not for the faint of heart.

Halo Infinite

Release date: 2021

While Halo Infinite made headlines for all the wrong reasons, this title is still one of the most hyped Xbox exclusives. Players will take on the role of the mighty Master Chief, a war forged soldier who must confront his most ruthless foe yet. While the game’s early footage didn’t exactly look befitting of next-gen hardware, the gameplay does seem incredibly satisfying.

While series veterans will be pleased to see the same arcadey gunplay, iconic enemies, and fan-favorite weaponry on offer, it’s the general scale of the game’s world that has us most excited. The game’s alien planets look more open and than ever before, allowing players to freely jump into their trusty Warthog and tear their way through hordes of enemies.

Chief’s even has new abilities, one of them being a new grappling hook that enables him to latch onto his foes and traverse the terrain around him. With a shiny new campaign and multiplayer experience to boot, Infinite could be the next sci-fi shooter Halo fans are looking for.

Resident Evil Village

Release date: 2021

Capcom’s iconic survival horror series continues with the release of Resident Evil Village. The game takes place three years after the events of Resident Evil 7, showing a happy Ethan Winters settling into his new life with his wife Mia. However, Ethan’s world is thrown into disarray once again when former S.T.A.R.S. member, Chris Redfield enters the picture.

Not only do the snowcapped locations of Village look incredibly beautiful, they also house some incredibly terrifying creatures. We expect to see even more scares and gut-wrenching moments this survival horror game is known for when it’s eventually released later this year.

Bright Memory Infinite

Release date: 2021

Bright Memory started life out as an Early Access game on Steam. The original only consisted of one episode and spanned only a couple of hours. However, this didn’t stop it from garnering a lot of attention. This was down to its ambitious combination of FPS shooting, hack and slash combat, and game-changing abilities.

Since then, Bright Memory has left Eary Access and will now see a full release when Bright Memory: Infinite launches. The game takes place in 2036 and sees players take control of Shelia, a special agent who has been tasked with investigating a strange phenomenon.

You’ll slice and dice your way through military personnel, gun down ancient beasts, and run and jump your way photorealistic environments. Fans of the Devil May Cry and Bayonetta series will definitely want to add this to your watchlist.

Far Cry 6

Release date: 2021

Ubisoft’s latest entry in the ever-popular Far Cry franchise will take players to the tropical island of Yara, a place ruled by fear under the tyrannical ruler Antón Castillo and his son Diego. Antón’s vision of paradise is one fraught with violence and bloodshed. He is a man known for his ruthlessness, stopping at nothing to ensure Yara’s people bend to his will.

However, Dani Rojas, a guerrilla fighter aims to lead a resistance against the island’s cruel leader. It’s here where your quest for Yara’s freedom begins. Just like previous Far Cry titles, players can recruit fellow islanders, build up a deadly arsenal of weapons, acquire vehicles, and complete numerous side quests.

Dying Light 2

Release date: 2021

Dying Light 2 takes place 15 years after the first game. The world has still yet to overcome the deadly zombie apocalypse that has ravaged civilization. Fortunately, Aiden Caldwell, an infected survivor aims to change that.

His exceptional strength and incredible agility enable you to achieve what an ordinary survivor can not, giving you new and exciting ways to both kill and avoid the flesh-eating hordes that roam the decaying metropolis.

The new map is four times bigger than the original game, giving you plenty of places to sprint, climb, grapple, and glide your way through the city. Just like the previous title, players will be able to craft and use various weapons while also utilizing Aiden’s superhuman abilities.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Release date: TBC

Not much is known about Ninja Theory’s sequel to Hellblade, but we did get a good look at what players can expect thanks to the 2019 Game Awards Trailer. The first installment was heavily inspired by Norse mythology and its blend of mind-boggling puzzles, hack and slash combat, and psychological horror made for a truly unique tale.

While little information is known regarding Senua’s upcoming sequel, we do know that the footage for the trailer was captured entirely via the in-game engine. Not only does the new game looks absolutely stunning, it also seems to continue its predecessor’s themes of dread and death.

Fable

Release date: TBC

After nearly a decade of waiting, fans of the Fable series will finally be able to sink their teeth into a new Fable game. Fable 4 was announced at last year’s Xbox Series X reveal stream and while the 55-second trailer didn’t yield much information, we do know that it serves as a reboot of the beloved series.

Microsoft’s official YouTube account also seems to back this up, as the teaser video’s description states: “Fable returns with a new beginning for the legendary franchise. Explore a land of fantastical creatures and wondrous places. Developed by Playground Games for Xbox Series X and Windows 10.”

Players can expect to fight fantastical creatures, wield deadly magic, explore beautiful places, and vanquish troublesome villains in this eagerly-anticipated action-roleplaying game.

Avowed

Release date: TBC

This dark and moody RPG is being developed by Obsidian, the folks behind Fallout: New Vegas and Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II. The first-person RPG is set within the fantasy world of Eora, a place filled with chaos and war.

It looks as though our protagonist can wield both magic and melee weapons, so you’ll likely need to use both if you wish to take down the monsters that lurk within the darkness.