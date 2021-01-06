Logo
9 most exciting Xbox games coming in 2021 and beyond

Published: 6/Jan/2021 17:25

by James Busby
Ninja Theory / 343 Industries / Bloober Team

2021 is shaping up to be an excellent year for video games, so we’ve rounded up our most anticipated games coming to Xbox now and in the future. 

Whether you’re looking for the next game to sink your teeth into or just want to know what future titles are around the corner, our list of the most anticipated Xbox Series X games has you covered. From psychological horror games like Medium to the lavish open world of Fable, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. 

It’s certainly going to be an exciting year for Xbox fans and it looks like there will be no shortage of new titles, so here are the 9 we’re most excited about, 

The Medium

The Medium
Bloober Team
You may want to keep the lights on when playing The Medium.

Release date: 28 January, 2021

The Medium will be launching on Xbox Series X/S and PC later this month and it certainly looks like a terrifying trip. Bloober Team’s psychological game sees players take on the role of Marianne, a medium who has been tasked with uncovering the disturbing mysteries that lurk within an abandoned communist resort. 

This quest for the truth will be far from easy as ghostly spirits haunt the resort, forcing players to navigate both the real and spirit world for answers. Marianne’s psychic abilities enable players to solve mind-bending puzzles, fight off sinister spirits, and explore the resort’s dual-reality. This game is certainly not for the faint of heart.

Halo Infinite

Halo
343 Industries
Master Chief is back once again and he’s ready to kick some alien butt.

Release date: 2021

While Halo Infinite made headlines for all the wrong reasons, this title is still one of the most hyped Xbox exclusives. Players will take on the role of the mighty Master Chief, a war forged soldier who must confront his most ruthless foe yet. While the game’s early footage didn’t exactly look befitting of next-gen hardware, the gameplay does seem incredibly satisfying. 

While series veterans will be pleased to see the same arcadey gunplay, iconic enemies, and fan-favorite weaponry on offer, it’s the general scale of the game’s world that has us most excited. The game’s alien planets look more open and than ever before, allowing players to freely jump into their trusty Warthog and tear their way through hordes of enemies. 

Chief’s even has new abilities, one of them being a new grappling hook that enables him to latch onto his foes and traverse the terrain around him. With a shiny new campaign and multiplayer experience to boot, Infinite could be the next sci-fi shooter Halo fans are looking for.

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil 8
Capcom
Chris Redfield has a lot to answer for in Resident Evil Village.

Release date: 2021

Capcom’s iconic survival horror series continues with the release of Resident Evil Village. The game takes place three years after the events of Resident Evil 7, showing a happy Ethan Winters settling into his new life with his wife Mia. However, Ethan’s world is thrown into disarray once again when former S.T.A.R.S. member, Chris Redfield enters the picture. 

Not only do the snowcapped locations of Village look incredibly beautiful, they also house some incredibly terrifying creatures. We expect to see even more scares and gut-wrenching moments this survival horror game is known for when it’s eventually released later this year. 

Bright Memory Infinite

Bright Memory Infinite sword fight
FYQD-Studio
Bright Memory Infinte’s mash-up of the FPS and hack and slash genre could be a sleeper hit.

Release date: 2021

Bright Memory started life out as an Early Access game on Steam. The original only consisted of one episode and spanned only a couple of hours. However, this didn’t stop it from garnering a lot of attention. This was down to its ambitious combination of FPS shooting, hack and slash combat, and game-changing abilities.

Since then, Bright Memory has left Eary Access and will now see a full release when Bright Memory: Infinite launches. The game takes place in 2036 and sees players take control of Shelia, a special agent who has been tasked with investigating a strange phenomenon. 

You’ll slice and dice your way through military personnel, gun down ancient beasts, and run and jump your way photorealistic environments. Fans of the Devil May Cry and Bayonetta series will definitely want to add this to your watchlist. 

Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 screenshot
Ubisoft Toronto
Far Cry 6’s new tyrannical villain is certainly unsettling.

Release date: 2021

Ubisoft’s latest entry in the ever-popular Far Cry franchise will take players to the tropical island of Yara, a place ruled by fear under the tyrannical ruler Antón Castillo and his son Diego. Antón’s vision of paradise is one fraught with violence and bloodshed. He is a man known for his ruthlessness, stopping at nothing to ensure Yara’s people bend to his will. 

However, Dani Rojas, a guerrilla fighter aims to lead a resistance against the island’s cruel leader. It’s here where your quest for Yara’s freedom begins. Just like previous Far Cry titles, players can recruit fellow islanders, build up a deadly arsenal of weapons, acquire vehicles, and complete numerous side quests.

Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 parkour
Techland
Dying Light 2 aims to be bigger and better than the first installment.

Release date: 2021

Dying Light 2 takes place 15 years after the first game. The world has still yet to overcome the deadly zombie apocalypse that has ravaged civilization. Fortunately, Aiden Caldwell, an infected survivor aims to change that.

His exceptional strength and incredible agility enable you to achieve what an ordinary survivor can not, giving you new and exciting ways to both kill and avoid the flesh-eating hordes that roam the decaying metropolis. 

The new map is four times bigger than the original game, giving you plenty of places to sprint, climb, grapple, and glide your way through the city. Just like the previous title, players will be able to craft and use various weapons while also utilizing Aiden’s superhuman abilities.  

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Hellblade 2
Ninja Theory
It looks like Hellblade 2 will be just as dark and unsettling as the first game.

Release date: TBC

Not much is known about Ninja Theory’s sequel to Hellblade, but we did get a good look at what players can expect thanks to the 2019 Game Awards Trailer. The first installment was heavily inspired by Norse mythology and its blend of mind-boggling puzzles, hack and slash combat, and psychological horror made for a truly unique tale. 

While little information is known regarding Senua’s upcoming sequel, we do know that the footage for the trailer was captured entirely via the in-game engine. Not only does the new game looks absolutely stunning, it also seems to continue its predecessor’s themes of dread and death.  

Fable

Fable trailer
Playground Games
A new Fable is certainly a pleasant surprise.

Release date: TBC

After nearly a decade of waiting, fans of the Fable series will finally be able to sink their teeth into a new Fable game. Fable 4 was announced at last year’s Xbox Series X reveal stream and while the 55-second trailer didn’t yield much information, we do know that it serves as a reboot of the beloved series.

Microsoft’s official YouTube account also seems to back this up, as the teaser video’s description states: “Fable returns with a new beginning for the legendary franchise. Explore a land of fantastical creatures and wondrous places. Developed by Playground Games for Xbox Series X and Windows 10.”

Players can expect to fight fantastical creatures, wield deadly magic, explore beautiful places, and vanquish troublesome villains in this eagerly-anticipated action-roleplaying game.

Avowed

Avowed trailer
Obsidian Entertainment
There’s certainly no shortage of RPGs on Xbox Series X/S.

Release date: TBC

This dark and moody RPG is being developed by Obsidian, the folks behind Fallout: New Vegas and Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II. The first-person RPG is set within the fantasy world of Eora, a place filled with chaos and war.

It looks as though our protagonist can wield both magic and melee weapons, so you’ll likely need to use both if you wish to take down the monsters that lurk within the darkness.

Valorant

How to get free Valorant loot drops with Twitch Prime Gaming

Published: 6/Jan/2021 17:15

by Lauren Bergin
Twitch Prime rewards with killjoy
Riot Games / Twitch

Riot Games has announced that they are partnering with Twitch to release some free Valorant loot drops for Prime Gaming users. Here’s what you’ll need to do to claim these in-game rewards.

One of the things that Valorant fans love most is the game’s awesome selection of gun cosmetics. From skins that look like firebereathing dragons to adorable little gun buddies in the shape of Middle Eastern teapots, the creativity put into every little detail is impeccable.

These all cost money though, sometimes a lot of money. So, if you’re looking to get your hands on some free cosmetics and rewards, then Amazon Prime Gaming are here to help. Just as they’ve done with League of Legends, Riot have partnered with the online retail behemoth to bring free monthly Valorant drops to Prime users.

So, excited to see if you qualify for some cool new stuff? Here’s how to claim your Valorant Prime rewards.

How to link your Valorant account to Twitch Prime

gun buddy in valorant
Riot Games
Riot is giving out free Valorant rewards with Prime Gaming.

Valorant players with an active Prime Gaming subscription will be able to access to these exclusive loot drops, to get your hands on some new cosmetics. Before you can claim these rewards, though, you will need to connect your Riot Games account to your subscribed Twitch account.

To link your accounts, you’ll simply need to follow the steps below.

  1. Log into your Riot Games account.
  2. Sign-in to your Twitch account.
  3. When you log in, click your profile and go to the Connections page in settings.
  4. Find the Riot Games tab, press the ‘Connect’ button, and ‘Authorize’.
  5. You will now be able to claim your Prime Gaming loot drops.

How to get Valorant loot drops for Prime Gaming

Valorant Twitch Prime Gaming Pay Respects Gun Buddy

Once you’ve connected your account, you can go ahead and start collecting your loot. Here’s how you do it:

  1. When the rewards are live, visit the Valorant page on Twitch’s Prime Gaming website.
  2. Log in with a Twitch account that has an active Prime subscription.
  3. Click the ‘Claim Now’ button next to your reward.
  4. If your accounts have already been linked, the item should be claimed and added to your in-game inventory – ready to use!

It is also worth noting that the rewards are only available for a month before they are replaced with the next item. So, be sure to grab any items before they expire!

Valorant Prime Gaming Rewards: January

To start off the new year in style, Riot have gifted Prime Gaming fans with 10 Radianite Points, the in-game currency that are used to upgrade and evolve weapons. Worth ~$7.50, 10 points will net you one upgrade to your chosen weapon.

Make sure you keep checking back with us each month to see what the newest drop is and, most importantly, why you want it!