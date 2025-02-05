New WWE 2K25 gameplay suggests Prime bottles will be a weapon

WWE 2K25 is adding an assortment of new features, wrestlers, and game modes, but one surprising weapon addition could be hiding in plain sight.

Prime has become a huge partner with the WWE, helped by Logan Paul’s massive involvement in the company, having put on solid matches and even becoming US Champion.

For months now, a large Prime bottle with an assortment of regular-sized ones has been ringside in WWE events with wrestlers often crashing into the setup or hydrating themselves with a drink.

Article continues after ad

While Prime bottles haven’t been advertised as a weapon in WWE 2K25 just yet, evidence is suggesting that players will be able to pick one up and use it against their foes.

WWE 2K25 features Prime and it could be a weapon

In new gameplay uploaded by WWE’s UpUpDownDown channel, Austin Creed, Kofi Kingston, Tyler Breeze, and Dominik Mysterio competed in a series of matches.

During their games, a Prime setup, just like the ones on WWE TV was featured to the right side of the ring, near the announce tables.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

YouTube Players might be able to pick up Prime bottles.

Although they never interacted with the bottles during their matches, it appears that players will be able to interact with Prime in some capacity.

Of note, in WWE 2K24, players could grab water bottles and hit their opponents with it, or even throw it, so the games already have “bottle technology” so to speak.

The normal-sized Prime bottles look like they could operate the same way, but it’s not known yet if the comically-sized bottle would have any sort of interaction.

Article continues after ad

We’ll have to wait for 2K to confirm more, but with Prime being a staple of WWE for awhile now and even featured in the middle of the ring as an ad in 2K25, don’t be surprised if Undertaker’s urn isn’t the only new weapon the game will have to offer.

WWE 2K25 is slated to release on March 14, 2025, with special editions arriving a week earlier on Friday, March 7, 2025.